Cheryl Polmatier Joins U.S. Oral Surgery Management As SVP Of Payer Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM ) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has named Cheryl Polmatier senior vice president of payer relations.

“Cheryl Polmatier has 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, the last 20 of which have been within the dental specialty,” said USOSM Chief Operations Officer Alisa Ulrey.“She is a very accomplished, senior-level contract negotiator and executive. She is highly experienced, highly skilled and shares our values and priorities. She will be an excellent fit for our team.”

Polmatier brings 30 years of healthcare experience to her new role at USOSM, including more than two decades focused on dental provider networks, payer partnerships and managed care strategy. Polmatier specializes in cultivating partnership between business performance and clinical delivery. She builds network solutions that focus on growth through effective payer solutions, both operationally and contractually.

She has particular expertise in commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid dental products, with an emphasis on designing sustainable reimbursement and value-based care models. In addition, she is skilled in managing end-to-end provider onboarding, credentialing oversight and provider data reconciliation. This ensures compliance, protects data integrity, and minimizes administrative friction for both practicing clinicians and corporate operations.

For the past 20 years, Polmatier has served in a variety of leadership positions for DentaQuest, one of the nation's largest Medicaid dental benefits administrators, which manages dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans. In her most recent role there, as AVP of strategic network solutions, she was responsible for DentaQuest's national provider network strategy, oversaw a team of 120+, and supported multi-product growth across government and commercial markets.

Prior to joining DentaQuest, Polmatier served as a vice president for Passport Health Communications, a privately held and PE-backed company providing services to healthcare providers throughout the U.S. While there, she led sales strategy and revenue cycle across health systems.

She began her career as a director of sales and client services for Blue Cross Blue Shield United of Wisconsin, where she led sales and client strategy across government and commercial segments, significantly increased ROI through operational and quality improvement programs, and served on the HIPAA Collaborative of Wisconsin, contributing to privacy and administrative simplification initiatives.

Polmatier earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Marquette University and her MBA from Concordia University. She is actively involved with Women in DSO, where she serves on its advisory board and chairs the education committee.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 32 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: .

Contact:

Severa Lynch

SVP, Marketing and Communications

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

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202-253-0426