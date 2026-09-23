SQREEM Accelerates U.S. Expansion With Three Key Executive Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the heels of rapid U.S. growth, SQREEM taps veteran ad tech experts to meet surging demand for behavioral intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SQREEM Technologies, a global behavioral intelligence company today announced a significant expansion of the company's U.S. presence alongside three executive leadership appointments. Stephen Yap has been named Chief Executive Officer, Adam Herman takes on an expanded role as Chief Commercial Officer and Kelly Leger joins as Chief Growth Officer.

Originally founded in Singapore, and operating globally for more than 15 years in intelligence and insights, SQREEM transforms how organizations understand human behavior and intent. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on historical data and retrospective analysis, SQREEM's Large Behavioral Model (LBM) interprets behavioral signals in the moment, translating real-time intelligence into real-world relevance. The U.S. expansion signals a decisive leap forward in scaling SQREEM's category-defining model to modern, global organizations.

“Organizations have access to more data than ever before, but data alone doesn't create understanding,” said Stephen Yap, CEO of SQREEM.“Our opportunity is to understand human behavior at a scale and speed that hasn't been possible before, and translate that intelligence into better decisions and experiences. As we expand into the U.S., we're building toward an ambition much larger than commercial growth, one that fundamentally improves how organizations understand and engage people while ultimately advancing the human condition.”

Executive Leadership Appointments:



Stephen Yap, Chief Executive Officer: Yap brings 25+ years of data and tech leadership experience, having spent over two decades as a senior executive at Google and DoubleClick. There, he led Google Marketing Platform for the Americas and co-architected Google Analytics 360. He served most recently as Global CRO at Perion. As SQREEM's CEO, Yap will spearhead both U.S. and global expansion, with a focus on bringing foundational behavioral models to brands and agencies seeking to better understand and engage human intent.

Adam Herman, Chief Commercial Officer: Herman transitions from President to CCO, leveraging 20 years of agency, adtech and venture experience, scaling businesses into nine-figure revenues. He will oversee commercial strategy across mid-market agencies, brands and retail media networks while scaling SQREEM's people-first culture. Kelly Leger, Chief Growth Officer: Leger, a 25-year industry leader and co-founder/patent holder of Dentsu's M1 platform, brings senior executive expertise from Amazon Ads, Deloitte Digital, Merkle and Datalogix. She will lead global growth strategy, focusing on enterprise expansion, strategic partnerships and commerce media relationships.



“We've built SQREEM to disrupt an industry long reliant on outdated retrospective measurement,” said René Raiss, Founder of SQREEM Technologies.“After fifteen years of technological innovation, bringing on executives of this caliber positions SQREEM to challenge legacy paradigms and accelerate our growth across the U.S. market.”

Together, Yap, Herman and Leger will power SQREEM's next chapter, driving commercial dominance and unlocking unprecedented leverage for brands and agencies nationwide. The expanded C-suite signals a definitive shift in SQREEM's strategy, positioning the U.S. market as the ultimate catalyst for the company's global scale and industry disruption.

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About SQREEM Technologies

SQREEM built and operates the world's leading Large Behavioral Model (LBM), a proprietary foundational framework powering a new paradigm in AI that understands human intent and predicts real-world behavior in real time. SQREEM's privacy-compliant technology integrates into the MCP-led agentic workflows of external platforms giving the advertising ecosystem direct access to the SQREEM LBM. For more information, visit SQREEM onlin or follow us on LinkedI.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at