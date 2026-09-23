Cuentas Announces West Texas Energy Recovery, Bitcoin Mining And Bitcoin Mobile Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN) today announced a strategic Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Colocation Services Agreement with Power Upp USA, Inc. ("PWRU") for a proposed West Texas Bitcoin mining operation designed to utilize electricity generated from methane and associated gas produced in connection with oil-field operations.

The initiative expands Cuentas' participation in the Bitcoin ecosystem by combining energy recovery, onsite power generation, Bitcoin mining and the Company's Bitcoin Mobile wireless service, creating a connection between Cuentas' telecommunications customers and its digital-asset infrastructure.

Turning Stranded Energy into Productive Power

The proposed project is designed to capture and utilize methane and associated gas at or near the oil-production site, where transportation of the gas or access to conventional grid power may be limited. By generating electricity onsite, the project is intended to reduce reliance on conventional utility power while putting an underutilized energy resource to productive use.

Federal environmental regulations, including the EPA's New Source Performance Standards for the oil and natural gas sector, address methane emissions and associated gas from covered oil and gas operations. Cuentas believes that projects that recover and beneficially use associated gas can provide both economic and environmental value, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and project-specific circumstances.

Cuentas does not characterize the project as zero-emission. Rather, its potential environmental benefit is based on the productive utilization of associated gas that might otherwise have limited economic value or require alternative handling under applicable regulations.

Revenue, Competitive Energy Economics and Local Benefits

Phase 1 of the project should provide Cuentas with approximately 1.5 BTC (Bitcoins) per month in revenue. The current average BTC price over $86,000 should yield revenue of approx. $130,000 per month.

The PaaS Colocation project will also provide lower-cost power than many conventional Bitcoin mining operations that depend upon higher-cost grid electricity. Combining these financial benefits should product monthly profit of up to $43,000. Cuentas is planning to use these BTC profits to subsidize and/or reward its customers with enhanced mobile services, cyber-security & VPN.

Additionally, the public should welcome this ecologically beneficial project as it will create jobs, significantly reduce the gas burned off at the oilfields and no public utility will be used. This project provides a win-win solution for the oilfield producers, the local economy and does not cause public complaints as do so many data center projects currently in the news.

The proposed deployment in Phase 1 contemplates 1 containerized mining unit, approximately 2.4 megawatts of contracted power capacity and approximately 420 operational ASIC miners, plus 12 spares. Phase 2 is scheduled for up to up to 10 containerized mining units, approximately 24 megawatts of contracted power capacity and approximately 4,200 operational ASIC miners with 120 spares when fully deployed. At current Bitcoin prices, Phase 2 should yield revenue of approx. $1.3 Million per month with profit of approx. $430,000. Deployment is expected to occur in stages, allowing Cuentas to evaluate actual operating performance and economics as the project progresses.

" We believe this project represents an exciting opportunity to connect energy recovery, digital infrastructure and our telecommunications strategy, " said Shalom Arik Maimon, CEO of Cuentas. "Our objective is to utilize an otherwise stranded energy resource to generate electricity onsite while building a potentially efficient Bitcoin mining platform that can contribute to recurring revenue and support our broader digital-asset strategy."

“We are pleased to partner with Cuentas as it advances its Digital-asset strategy,” said Matt Inan, Chief Executive Officer of Power Upp USA, Inc.“This agreement reflects the value of pairing dependable, scalable power infrastructure with flexible colocation services for high-performance compute and digital-asset applications. We look forward to supporting Cuentas with a solution designed to help it deploy efficiently and scale in line with its operational requirements.”

Bitcoin Mobile: Connecting Wireless Service with Bitcoin Rewards

Cuentas is developing Bitcoin Mobile, a next-generation mobile service designed to combine high-quality nationwide wireless connectivity with subsidies and/or Bitcoin rewards, sourced from its BTC profits.

" Bitcoin Mobile is aiming to become a worldwide company that provides both US e-SIMs and MULTI-IMSI e-SIMs (local operations in foreign countries) designed to give consumers a practical way to receive indirect benefits from the Bitcoin economy while receiving the high-quality wireless service they already need, " added Maimon. "Combined with our planned Bitcoin mining activities, we believe Cuentas can participate across multiple levels of the Bitcoin ecosystem-from telecommunications and consumer rewards to energy-efficient digital-asset infrastructure."

Staged Development

Cuentas intends to evaluate actual power availability, generator performance, mining output, operating costs and revenue generation during staged deployment before proceeding with subsequent phases.

The Company cautions investors that the contemplated mining project does not guarantee future Bitcoin production or profitability. Actual results will depend on Bitcoin prices, network difficulty, ASIC efficiency, power availability, methane supply, generator performance, operating expenses, regulatory requirements and other factors.

About Cuentas, Inc.

Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN) is developing financial technology, telecommunications and digital infrastructure solutions designed to create technology-enabled services and new sources of recurring revenue. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, World Mobile LLC, Cuentas is expanding its participation in telecommunications, Bitcoin mining and blockchain-related infrastructure. Cuentas believes these complementary businesses have the potential to create new consumer services and additional sources of shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations relating to its SEC reporting status, any potential listing on a major U.S. exchange or relisting on the Nasdaq Capital Market, business strategy, future operations, and prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the Company's ability to continue to meet SEC reporting obligations,, to obtain necessary approvals, to fund its operations, and to execute its business strategy, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Shalom Arik Maimon - CEO

Cuentas, Inc.

235 Lincoln Road, Suite 210

Miami Beach, FL 33139

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