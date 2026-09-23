Award-Winning Filmmaker Trinette Faint Launches Fundraiser For AI Workplace Satire 'Happy To Share'

'Happy to Share' - a film by Trinette Faint

Inspired by Faint's own Google layoff, the SAG-AFTRA short tackles AI, ageism and workplace bias and shoots Oct. 23–26 in Providence, RI.

- Trinette Faint

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning actress and filmmaker Trinette Faint has launched a $20,000 crowdfunding campaign for "Happy to Share," a satirical workplace dramedy about a woman who loses her job and then confronts the human cost of the artificial intelligence system she helped create. The SAG-AFTRA Micro-Budget project will shoot October 23-26 in Providence, Rhode Island. Casting is complete, and contributions are now being accepted through the film's GoFundMe campaign.

"Happy to Share" follows Daria, a 53-year-old Black product manager who is fired after developing a successful HR AI tool. When Daria searches for a new job, the technology she built begins working against her, forcing her to examine the industry she once championed and the biases that can follow workers into automated hiring systems.

The story draws from Faint's own experience. In November 2024, she was laid off from Google at age 53 after six and a half years with the company, where she worked with marketing, AI and engineering teams. Faint wrote the screenplay and will direct, produce and star in the film. Her personal career shift gives the fictional story an immediate connection to national conversations about AI, hiring, ageism, racism and the changing nature of work.

"AI is increasingly influencing who gets seen, who gets hired and who gets left behind," said Faint. "Happy to Share" uses satire to explore what happens when a talented woman is judged by the very technology she helped build. I understand the fear and upheaval behind this story because I lived through an abrupt job loss myself. Supporting this film will help us turn that experience into a conversation audiences will hopefully have, and especially shed light on women in their 50s who have experienced crushing job losses."

Donations will support cast and crew compensation, production meals, original music, editing and other post-production expenses, publicity and film festival submission fees. The campaign also offers contributor acknowledgments, opportunities for eligible supporters to visit the set, access to a private virtual crew screening and other incentives described on the campaign page.

The Providence-based production brings together a women-led team that includes London-based co-producer Jo Southwell, cinematographer Sabine Bou-Jaboué from Boston, and Rhode Island producer Maja Giguere. Giguere's work spans documentary, narrative and hybrid filmmaking, with producing credits that have screened at the Independent Film Festival Boston and the Roxbury International Film Festival.

Faint's first short film, "Party Pants," has received international festival recognition, including Best Actress at the Berlin Indie Film Festival, Best Female Director Short at the Rotterdam Independent Film Festival and Best Comedy at the Ice Movie Awards (Courchevel, France). The project established Faint as a filmmaker focused on complex women navigating reinvention, ambition and identity. She is represented by Aston Management in London, U.K.

To contribute to the fundraising campaign or share it with others, visit Donate to Happy to Share on GoFundMe. Additional information about the film and production team is available at HappyToShareFilm.

About Happy to Share

"Happy to Share" is a satirical short film written, directed and produced by Trinette Faint, who also stars. The SAG-AFTRA Micro-Budget Project examines AI, hiring and workplace exclusion through the story of a Black woman in her 50s whose own HR technology turns against her. Principal photography is scheduled for October 23-26, 2026, in Providence, Rhode Island. Learn more at HappyToShareFilm.

About Trinette Faint

Trinette Faint is an award-winning actress, screenwriter, filmmaker and novelist based in the United States and Europe. She wrote, co-directed, produced and starred in the short film "Party Pants," which has earned recognition throughout the international film festival circuit. Her other dramatic screenplay, "The Ghost of My Father," is currently in competition in the Rhode Island International Film Festival, an Oscar and BAFTA qualifying festival. Faint is the founder of Floor 51 Productions, a company focused on stories about complex women living with agency. Learn more at TrinetteFaint.

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Award-Winning Filmmaker Trinette Faint Launches Fundraiser for AI Workplace Satire 'Happy to Share' News Provided By City PR September 23, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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