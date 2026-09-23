Censinet Earns 'Outstanding' Rating On TIME's World's Top Healthtech Companies Of 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognized for the second consecutive year, Censinet advances to the list's highest performance tier

- Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of CensinetBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk intelligence solutions, today announced its inclusion in TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026. Censinet earned an "Outstanding" performance rating in the Health Information & Management category, advancing from its "High" rating on the inaugural 2025 list.Produced by TIME in partnership with Statista, the list recognizes 500 companies worldwide based on financial performance, reputation, and online engagement. "Outstanding" is the highest performance tier, awarded to companies in the top third of the list that also score at least 85% in at least two of the three evaluation pillars.Healthcare Risk Intelligence That Informs ActionAs healthcare organizations adopt new technologies and vendors introduce AI capabilities into existing products, risk teams need visibility into how those changes affect clinical and business operations. Connecting vendor and product information to critical healthcare functions helps teams determine where additional assessment, oversight, or remediation is needed."Every healthcare leader wants to know this about its third-party vendors and products: will they cause our patients harm? Censinet provides intelligence between that question and an answer our customers can stand behind." said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet.Censinet RiskOpsTM combines healthcare-specific risk data and intelligence across the Censinet network to help healthcare organizations understand these dependencies, identify critical exposures, and coordinate action across teams.Investing in the Platform and the IndustryCensinet continues to expand Censinet RiskOpsTM across third-party risk management, enterprise risk management, systemic risk, and AI governance. Its AI-powered assessment capabilities reduce repetitive analysis so risk professionals can focus their expertise on prioritization, remediation, and decisions that require judgment.Beyond the platform, Censinet supports industry-wide research through the Healthcare Cybersecurity & AI Benchmarking Study. The program enables participating healthcare organizations to compare cybersecurity and AI governance maturity with peers, identify gaps, and inform investment priorities."As healthcare adopts new technologies and AI, leaders need a clearer understanding of how those decisions affect risk across the organization," added Gaudet. "Our work is to connect that understanding to action: where to focus resources, what to remediate, and how to protect the services patients depend on."View the complete TIME World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026 list and evaluation methodology.About CensinetCensinetis the only AI-powered risk intelligence platform purpose-built for U.S. healthcare. Censinet RiskOpsTM helps healthcare organizations identify, assess, prioritize, and manage risk across third parties, the enterprise, critical healthcare functions, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.Through healthcare-specific intelligence, AI-powered automation, and the collective scale of the Censinet network, Censinet enables healthcare leaders to see risk clearly, make better-informed decisions, and strengthen operational resilience.Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Learn more at censinet.censinet

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Censinet Earns 'Outstanding' Rating on TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026 News Provided By Censinet September 23, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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