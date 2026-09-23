MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Louisville rhinoplasty specialist recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for standout public consumer reviews.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ziad Katrib, MD - ZKNoses has received the People's Choice - Louisville recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on aggregated publicly accessible consumer review data.

Ziad Katrib, M.D., F.A.C.S., is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon whose Louisville practice is dedicated exclusively to nasal surgery. Patients travel from all 50 states and more than 25 countries seeking care for primary and revision rhinoplasty as well as nasal reconstruction. The practice focuses on enhancing nasal shape while improving breathing, with results designed to look elegant, natural, and tailored to each patient's facial features.

Services include primary rhinoplasty (nose reshaping), revision rhinoplasty for patients seeking correction of structural or cosmetic issues from prior surgery, and nasal reconstruction for trauma, cancer removal, prior surgical complications, or congenital concerns. The practice is located at 2429 Bush Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY 40245, and can be reached at (502) 445-9311.

According to public review data associated with the recognition, Ziad Katrib, MD - ZKNoses holds a 4.9-star overall rating across 356 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories using publicly accessible consumer reviews.

About Ziad Katrib, MD - ZKNoses

Ziad Katrib, MD - ZKNoses is a Louisville, Kentucky facial plastic surgery practice focused exclusively on nasal surgery, including primary and revision rhinoplasty and nasal reconstruction. Led by double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Ziad Katrib, M.D., F.A.C.S., the practice serves patients locally and from across the United States and abroad. More information is available at or by calling (502) 445-9311.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Ziad Katrib

Ziad Katrib, MD - ZKNoses

+1 (502) 445-9311

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ziad Katrib, MD - ZKNoses Earns People's Choice - Louisville News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.