Stablecoin Infrastructure And Cross-Border Payment Platform Market Value To Reach $21.32 Billion By 2030 At 23.4% CAGR

Stablecoin Infrastructure And Cross-Border Payment Platform Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Stablecoin Infrastructure And Cross-Border Payment Platform Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The stablecoin infrastructure and cross-border payment platform sector has experienced remarkable expansion recently, driven by the evolving needs of global finance and digital payment systems. As international commerce and financial transactions grow more complex and widespread, this market is poised for substantial future growth. Let's explore the current market size, the factors propelling its rise, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its development.

Significant Growth in the Stablecoin Infrastructure and Cross-Border Payment Platform Market

The market for stablecoin infrastructure and cross-border payment platforms has seen rapid growth and is projected to increase from $7.43 billion in 2025 to $9.19 billion in 2026, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. This surge over the past years is largely due to the high costs associated with traditional banking remittances, sluggish settlement times for international wire transfers, limited financial access in emerging economies, reliance on correspondent banking networks, and the growing popularity of digital wallets and online banking solutions.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain this strong upward trajectory, reaching $21.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.4%. This future expansion is driven by the development of regulated stablecoin frameworks across various jurisdictions, wider adoption of blockchain-based cross-border payment systems, increased demand for instant global settlement, progressive integration of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) with private stablecoin ecosystems, and a rise in institutional involvement within digital asset payment networks. Key trends shaping this forecast period include multi-chain stablecoin interoperability, real-time cross-border payment clearing, blockchain platforms that comply with regulations, programmable money, smart contract-driven payment automation, and institutional-grade custody alongside risk-managed digital asset settlement solutions.

Understanding the Stablecoin Infrastructure and Cross-Border Payment Platform Concept

Stablecoin infrastructure and cross-border payment platforms utilize blockchain technology to issue, manage, and transfer stablecoins-digital assets pegged to stable currencies like the US dollar. These systems enable fast and secure international money transfers by bypassing traditional banking intermediaries, allowing near-instant, cost-effective global payments.

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The Growing Demand Fueled by Expansion in Cross-Border Trade

A principal driver behind the rising demand in the global stablecoin infrastructure and cross-border payment platform market is the surge in cross-border trade and financial transactions. These involve the exchange of goods, services, and payments across country borders between individuals or businesses. The rise of digital payment technologies has made international transfers faster, cheaper, and more secure, supporting this growth. Platforms based on stablecoins simplify and speed up cross-border payments by offering low-cost, real-time solutions that reduce the need for traditional banking intermediaries. For instance, in September 2025, data from the UK's Office for National Statistics showed that payments from the UK to foreign investors rose by £5.6 billion (about $7.47 billion) from the previous quarter, reaching £111.7 billion (approximately $148.96 billion) in Q2 2025. This example highlights how expanding international trade and payments are boosting market demand.

North America as Market Leader and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for stablecoin infrastructure and cross-border payment platforms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market developments.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Stablecoin Infrastructure And Cross-Border Payment Platform Market Value To Reach $21.32 Billion By 2030 At 23.4% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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