Electroninks To Present Spray-Deposited Silver BSM For Indium TIM Integration At IMAPS Symposium 2026

New data with ASE shows MOD silver meets production reliability standards for indium TIM bonding with scalable atmospheric processing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Electroninks, the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced that it will present new performance data on spray-deposited silver backside metallization (BSM) for indium metal thermal interface material (TIM) integration at IMAPS Symposium 2026. The session,“Spray Deposited MOD Silver BSM Demonstrates Production-ready Performance for Indium Metal TIM Integration While Enabling Scalable Atmospheric Processing,” will be presented by Dr. Kang-Yu Liu, Taiwan Application Development Manager at Electroninks, on Wednesday, September 30, at 4PM in Cezanne 1-2 at the Encore Boston Harbor in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition to presenting, Electroninks will be exhibiting at booth #418.The presentation introduces a production-oriented spray-deposited metal-organic decomposition (MOD) silver ink for BSM applications, jointly evaluated by Electroninks and ASE for compatibility with indium-based metal TIM bonding. The study focuses on RF module and logic device applications, where thermal dissipation and interfacial reliability are critical.The silver MOD ink was spray coated onto silicon substrates, forming a highly conductive, dense film with strong adhesion properties. At the film level, the material was evaluated for uniformity, adhesion, conductivity, migration/diffusion, and reliability, passing Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) and Thermal Cycling Test (TCT) qualification.The spray-deposited MOD silver approach enables:* Atmospheric processing with no vacuum equipment required* Improved surface conformity across die and panel geometries* Scalable, tunable film thickness control* Bonding performance with indium TIM that is comparable to or exceeds conventional BSM“As RF and logic packages move toward denser integration and higher power densities, the industry needs a backside metallization process that can scale in production with superior throughput and lower capital constraints,” said Liu.“This cooperation with ASE shows that spray-deposited MOD silver can meet the reliability bar required for indium TIM integration while opening a more scalable, atmospheric path to production.”As AI accelerators, RF modules, and high-power logic devices continue to push thermal budgets to their limits, metal TIM integration is becoming a central packaging challenge rather than a secondary consideration. An additive, atmospheric-pressure approach to backside metallization offers packaging houses a way to reduce capital expenditure, metalize large area wafer and panel carriers, and improve throughput without sacrificing the reliability required for mission-critical devices, positioning spray-deposited MOD silver as a viable alternative pathway for next-generation RF and logic packaging.For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit .###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks' metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company's conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit:...512-766-7555Session:“Spray Deposited MOD Silver BSM Demonstrates Production-ready Performance for Indium Metal TIM Integration While Enabling Scalable Atmospheric Processing”Speaker: Dr. Kang-Yu Liu, Taiwan Application Development ManagerDate/Time: Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | 4-4:25PMLocation: Encore Boston Harbor, Boston, MABooth: #418

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Electroninks to Present Spray-Deposited Silver BSM for Indium TIM Integration at IMAPS Symposium 2026 News Provided By PRIME|PR September 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Science, Technology



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