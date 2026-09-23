AMS Garage Doors Launches Local Garage Door Repair Services In London, Ontario

AMS Garage Doors provides professional garage door repair and emergency garage door services for homeowners in London, Ontario.

An AMS Garage Doors technician with the company service truck in London, Ontario, serving local homeowners with professional garage door repair and emergency services.

An AMS Garage Doors technician provides professional garage door repair service for a residential customer in London, Ontario.

New London-based garage door company provides repair, spring, cable, opener and emergency garage door services for local homeowners.

- AMS Garage Doors

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMS Garage Doors has announced the launch of its garage door repair and service operations in London, Ontario, providing local homeowners and property owners with professional garage door repair, maintenance and installation-related services.

Operating from its London location at 1830 Gainsborough Rd, Unit 3, AMS Garage Doors serves customers throughout London and surrounding communities who need assistance with damaged, malfunctioning or unreliable garage door systems.

The company provides garage door repair in London, Ontario for a range of common residential garage door problems, including broken springs, damaged or loose cables, doors that have come off their tracks, malfunctioning garage door openers, noisy or uneven doors, and garage doors that will not open or close properly.

AMS Garage Doors also provides emergency garage door services for situations that require prompt attention, such as a garage door that is stuck, damaged or preventing a homeowner from safely accessing or securing the garage.

“Our goal with AMS Garage Doors is to build a dependable local company that London homeowners can call when their garage door needs attention,” said a representative of AMS Garage Doors.“Whether someone is dealing with a broken spring, a damaged cable, an opener problem or a garage door that suddenly stops working, we want to provide clear communication and professional service from the initial call through completion of the work.”

Garage doors contain multiple moving and tension-loaded components that work together each time the door opens or closes. Problems involving springs, cables, rollers, tracks or openers can affect the operation of the entire system.

AMS Garage Doors provides inspections and repairs designed to identify the source of a garage door problem rather than focusing only on the immediate symptom.

Among the company's primary services are:

. Garage door repair

. Broken garage door spring repair

. Garage door cable repair

. Off-track garage door repair

. Garage door opener repair

. Garage door troubleshooting and maintenance

. Emergency garage door services

The launch of AMS Garage Doors establishes a new locally based option for garage door service in London. The company serves residential customers across London, including neighborhoods and communities throughout the city, as well as customers in surrounding areas.

AMS Garage Doors operates Sunday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is closed on Saturdays.

The company encourages homeowners experiencing garage door problems to avoid attempting repairs involving high-tension springs, cables or other components that can create safety risks when handled improperly.

Customers can contact AMS Garage Doors to discuss a garage door problem, request service or obtain additional information about available garage door repair services in London, Ontario.

About AMS Garage Doors

AMS Garage Doors is a London, Ontario garage door service company providing residential garage door repair and related services. The company works with homeowners experiencing broken springs, damaged cables, off-track doors, garage door opener problems and other common garage door issues.

AMS Garage Doors is located at 1830 Gainsborough Rd, Unit 3, London, Ontario N6H 5L2.

For additional information about AMS Garage Doors and its services, visit amsgaragedoor.

Danny

AMS Garage Doors

+1 5194886520

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AMS Garage Doors Launches Local Garage Door Repair Services in London, Ontario News Provided By S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa September 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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