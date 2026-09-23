Printec HT Electronics Appoints Nancy Cheng As Chief Executive Officer

Appointed CEO of Printec - Nancy Cheng

Longtime Printec executive to lead the U.S. organization through its next phase of growth and development

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printec HT Electronics, LLC announced the appointment of Nancy Cheng as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 18, 2026.Nancy has been with Printec for more than 20 years and has served as General Manager since 2012. During that time, she has developed an extensive understanding of the company's operations, organization, customer needs, and vendor relationships.In her new role, Nancy will assume responsibility for the day-to-day leadership of Printec HT Electronics USA, including business operations, organizational development, customer and vendor relationships, and the company's continued focus on quality, service, and responsible growth.Charlie Chang, owner of Printec HT Electronics, expressed his confidence in the appointment:“Nancy has consistently demonstrated sound judgment, accountability, and a strong commitment to Printec. She understands how our business operates, knows how to bring people together, and has earned the trust of those around her. I have every confidence in her leadership and in her ability to guide the company forward.”The appointment comes as Printec continues to expand the ways it supports customers across custom HMI and electronic manufacturing solutions.Through its engineering expertise and global manufacturing capabilities, Printec supports customers from early product development and design through manufacturing and production. Under Nancy's leadership, the U.S. organization will continue building on those capabilities while developing new opportunities and strengthening its support for both existing and new customers.Reflecting on her new role, Nancy shared:“I'm grateful for the confidence that has been placed in me and for the opportunity to lead Printec. We have a strong team and a solid foundation to build on. My focus will be on supporting our people, staying close to our customers, and continuing to improve how we work and how we serve them. I'm excited about the opportunities ahead and what we can accomplish together.”Nancy's appointment marks an important leadership milestone for Printec HT Electronics USA and provides continuity as the company moves forward with its plans for continued development and long-term growth.About Printec HT ElectronicsPrintec HT Electronics provides custom human machine interface (HMI) and electronic manufacturing solutions for established OEMs and innovative startups across a wide range of industries, including medical, industrial, automotive, aerospace and aviation, appliance, security, and fitness applications.Its capabilities include membrane switches, touch screens, medical sensors, silicone rubber keypads, flexible printed circuits, capacitive touch interfaces, graphic overlays, cable assemblies, printed electronics, and integrated subassemblies.With 35+ years of experience, Printec supports customers from early design and engineering through manufacturing and production, combining responsive U.S. support with global manufacturing capabilities.For more information, visit .

Greg Padilla

Printec HT Electronics

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Printec HT Electronics Appoints Nancy Cheng as Chief Executive Officer News Provided By Printec HT Electronics September 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry



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