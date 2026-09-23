Sidhi's Crafts, Mahua Products Drive Rural Economy: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Sidhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday highlighted Sidhi's traditional crafts and forest-based products as emerging sources of rural income, citing international demand for Panja durries and earnings generated by women's groups from mahua-based products.

Addressing the 'Balram Krishi Mahotsav' in Sidhi virtually from Bhopal, Yadav said the district's tribal culture, handicrafts, agriculture, tourism and natural resources could together create a broader economic base for local communities.

“Sidhi, enriched by its tribal culture, holds immense potential. Agriculture, tourism, Panja durrie craftsmanship, natural beauty and folk culture form the backbone of the region,” he said.

Yadav said Sidhi had developed a distinct identity for its Panja durries and carpet weaving. He noted that traditional durries have demand in international markets, while Panja durries and handloom carpets are being promoted under the One District-One Product initiative. A unit producing handloom products and Khadi garments is also functioning in Bharatpur village of Rampur Naikin, providing income opportunities to local artisans.

The Chief Minister also cited women's groups that have moved into value addition of locally available forest produce. Over the past six months, these groups earned around Rs 13 lakh by selling 24 quintals of mahua laddus and five quintals of mahua biscuits.

Yadav said such initiatives could provide additional income to rural families while creating local enterprises around traditional products.

He also stressed the need to develop Sidhi's millet economy. Kodo, Kutki, Sanwa, Mijri and Kakun have traditionally been cultivated in the district and form part of its local food culture. Ragi is currently cultivated on around 2,000 hectares and Kodo on approximately 2,500 hectares in Sidhi.

“We endeavour to not only increase Shri Anna production but also link farmers with processing and markets, thereby creating new income opportunities,” Yadav said.

He added that farmers should also explore horticulture, animal husbandry, food processing and agro-based industries to diversify their income. Sidhi produces paddy, wheat, mustard, gram, sesame and pigeon pea, as well as fruits and vegetables, while tomato cultivation has also emerged as an important activity in the district.

Yadav said modern practices such as mulching and drip irrigation were being promoted for vegetable cultivation and improved varieties of jackfruit, mango, guava and lemon were being encouraged.