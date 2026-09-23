UDP Mlas Joining BJP Won't Affect MDA Govt: Conrad Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 23 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said the defection of eight United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not affect the functioning of the National People's Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, while clarifying that the BJP had sought no fresh Cabinet berths.

The eight UDP MLAs joined the BJP in New Delhi earlier in the day, raising the party's strength in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly from two to 10.

Reacting to the development, Sangma said the legislators made the decision and that it concerned two political parties, with no direct bearing on the NPP.

“It is a decision between two political parties; it is the decision of the respective MLAs. It has nothing to do with the NPP. Therefore, it is really the desire and the decision of the MLAs, so I have no comment,” he told reporters.

Sangma pointed out that both the UDP and BJP are part of the ruling coalition, so the movement of legislators between the two parties has not altered the MDA's overall strength.

“The strength of the coalition remains the same because it is very much within the coalition, so it does not disturb the overall functioning of our government,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that even if the political equations changed, the government had a simple majority in the House and would continue to function normally.

He acknowledged that the development could create concerns between the UDP and BJP, as legislators had moved from one constituent party to another.

“There will be some concerns between the two political parties because MLAs from one party have left and joined another. So, they will have to figure that out,” he said.

On the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle following the BJP's increased strength, Sangma ruled out any immediate changes.“I have already made it very clear, this will not affect anything,” he said. Asked whether the BJP had sought additional ministerial berths, Sangma said,“No, they have not asked for anything.”

On whether the BJP's growing presence could pose a challenge to his leadership, Sangma said there was no such threat at present.

He added that political parties naturally seek to expand their organisational base in a democracy and the NPP would continue to strengthen its own support base.

“We have to work towards ensuring that we keep our base strong,” Sangma said, reiterating that the NPP would continue to maintain its own political identity.