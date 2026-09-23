CM Satheesan Pitches Maritime Led Growth For Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (IANS) Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday has sought to put the sea at the centre of Kerala's next phase of economic growth, projecting Mission Samudra as a broad development strategy that goes beyond ports and shipping.

In a message ahead of World Maritime Day on Thursday, Satheesan said Kerala must move from discussing the potential of its coastline to converting it into jobs, investment, and new economic opportunities.

The Chief Minister said Mission Samudra, announced in the 2026-27 Budget with an allocation of Rs 400 crore, was aimed at integrating Kerala's coastline, ports, and water resources with road, rail and inland waterways, industries, logistics networks, and emerging economic centres.

"Mission Samudra is not merely a programme for developing ports. It is a programme for developing Kerala through the sea," Satheesan said.

The Chief Minister's maritime pitch comes as Vizhinjam International Seaport emerges as the centrepiece of Kerala's renewed focus on the maritime economy.

He said the state had a unique opportunity to position itself at the intersection of global trade and logistics networks, given its coastline, ports, inland waterways, international airports and skilled workforce.

Satheesan said the maritime economy should not be viewed merely in terms of ships and cargo.

It should encompass logistics, fisheries, tourism, shipbuilding and repair, maritime law, marine insurance, technology, renewable energy, ocean science, education, and skills.

He also stressed the need to develop coastal shipping, green shipping and bunkering, maritime tourism, shipbuilding, maritime education, and legal studies as part of the Mission Samudra framework.

The Chief Minister said the success of the initiative could not be measured simply by the number of ships calling at Kerala's ports or the volume of containers handled.

"Its real success must be measured by the opportunities reaching our people," he said.

Satheesan said farmers and MSMEs should be able to use improved logistics to reach global markets, while young people should find career opportunities in shipping, logistics, maritime law, technology, ocean science and port management within Kerala.

He also underlined the role of fishermen and coastal communities in the emerging Blue Economy, and called for greater opportunities in warehousing, cold chains, marine products, food processing, and export-oriented industries.

The Chief Minister said Kerala should develop the professional ecosystem surrounding global trade, including customs, marine insurance, arbitration, maritime law, finance, research and consultancy.

Linking his vision to this year's World Maritime Day theme,“From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence”, Satheesan said Kerala had discussed the possibilities offered by its coastline for generations and now had to translate that potential into economic activity.

He said Kerala should aspire to become a globally connected maritime, logistics and knowledge platform serving India and the wider world.

"The sea before us is not Kerala's boundary. It is Kerala's gateway to the world," Satheesan said.