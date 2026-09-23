Caught On Camera: Syrian President Appears To Browse Instagram Mid-UN General Assembly (WATCH)

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was allegedly browsing Instagram during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed world leaders from the podium in New York

In a video that went viral on social media, Ahmed al-Sharaa appeared to be scrolling through a device while wearing a dark suit and the official UN translator earpiece. As Turkish President Erdogan was addressing the assembly, the Syrian leader was busy glancing down at his screen and navigating the device.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa travelled with an official delegation including Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani and Emergency and Disaster Management Minister Raed al-Saleh to attend the high-level UN sessions in New York.

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Syrian President Scrolling Instagram Goes Viral

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was attended by leaders across the world, including heads of state, prime ministers, presidents, and foreign deegates participating in the high-level general debate. Some of the delegates and leaders were engaged in formal bilateral meetings and diplomatic discussions, while others watched the proceedings unfold from the main hall.

However, what caught the attention of social media users worldwide was not just the heavy political discourse, but the candid moment of digital distraction happening right on the floor of the world stage.

In a viral video, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa appeared to be unfazed by the formalities of the high-level session, as he casually scrolled through his smartphone while seated among global diplomats when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was speaking from the podium. He was also allegedly sending direct messages and interacting with the app's vertical video feed.

Syrian President Jolani appears to be caught scrolling Instagram during the UN General Assembly. twitter/XzV5uKTH9K

- Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 23, 2026

Since the world leaders were attending to address critical international crises, regional conflicts, and global policy reform, the stark contrast of a head of state casually browsing social media quickly turned into an internet phenomenon.

The Syrian President was at the UNGA to address pressing diplomatic priorities, meet with international counterparts, and outline his administration's vision for Syria's future on the global stage.

Ahmed al-Sharaa's Phone-Scrolling Moment Sparks Reactions Online

The viral video of Syrian President Ahmed-al-Sharaa scrolling through Instagram during the UNGA meeting has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens sharing humorous and critical takes on the candid moment.

Taking to their X handles, many reacted to the Syrian President's apparent phone use, with some joking that he was simply bored during the meeting, while others criticised the camera operator for filming him without his knowledge. Some users even drew parallels with their own experiences of getting distracted during long meetings.

A few joked that the Syrian President was 'just like the rest of us,' while others described his phone use as a relatable moment during an otherwise serious gathering.

This camera man is idiot, this is an intrusion

- علي السقعبي (@alialsaqoub9) September 23, 2026

I think someone got bored too quickly and unfortunately got caught.

- EduHive Raw (@EduHiveRaw) September 23, 2026

Yep, he's cool. He's one of us millennials. I'd be doomscrolling too if I were over there listening to some boring bullshit, when at the end of the day each country is going back to their own bullshit.

- Patrick Thach (@thachp) September 23, 2026

He truly is a millennial. He had "rebellious" phase when he was younger. Now he has a grown up job wearing a suite and tie scrolling Instagram during meetings.

- No Name Tokens (@NoNameTokens) September 23, 2026

He's just like the rest of us. Bored at useless meetings

- NimaY (@NimaY1256) September 23, 2026

Syrian President Jolani is about to learn there are cameras everywhere, especially in the US and Europe may also learn that AI can alter the images on his phone.

- Drew Lewis (@DrewLewis189771) September 23, 2026

The least fun part of the job. We've all been there and can relate.:) Dareen Khalifa (@dkhalifa) September 23, 2026

Unironically a better use of his time than listening to whatever inconsequential babble going on there. msmhox (@msmhox) September 23, 2026

he's just like me ɐʞɐs sɐɯ (@haisayasaka) September 23, 2026

We're all doom scrolling through life

- nortonbreads (@nortonbreads) September 23, 2026

I'm afraid I would have resorted to that. Men of words have little value in a world where action speaks loudly.

- JohnE (@HappygoJohnE) September 23, 2026

The ongoing session at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will conclude on September 28, with high-level discussions focusing on international cooperation, security frameworks, and humanitarian updates.

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