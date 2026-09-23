No UAE, Regional Airline Sought Deferrals Of Plane Orders, Says Airbus

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE and Middle East carriers have neither requested deferrals of plane orders nor delayed payments, despite the US-Iran war having a knock-on effect on carriers' costs, senior executives at European planemaker Airbus said.

Gabriel Semelas, president for Africa and the Middle East at Airbus, said no airline in the region had asked to push back deliveries or payments in 2026, with carriers instead taking scheduled aircraft as planned.

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“This year we haven't seen a single airline request any delays in deliveries or even payments,” Semelas said, pointing to Emirates' continued intake of A350s and Etihad's delivery of two A320s and two A350s. Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian and EgyptAir have also taken delivery of aircraft on schedule, he said.

The regional aviation sector took a hit after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, 2026. Tehran then targeted Gulf countries with missiles and drones, disrupting flight operations in the region.

In addition, high oil prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after the war also impacted regional airlines' bottom lines, as jet fuel prices shot up.

Semelas said the pattern reflected both the short-term resilience of regional carriers through the crisis and their continued confidence in long-term fleet growth.

“Of course, the cost of fuel is affecting their bottom lines. But they're still taking delivery of the planes. They still see the market need at the moment, and they still see the growth for the future,” he said, adding that Airbus has continued discussions with regional airlines on future aircraft acquisitions.

Far from pulling back, several regional carriers have placed fresh orders in recent months. Semelas said Riyadh Air, flynas and Air Cairo had all announced new aircraft acquisitions over the past few months, with Airbus hopeful that the momentum continues.

Antonio Da Costa, vice-president of market analysis and forecasting at Airbus, said the trend was not confined to the Middle East. Globally, the manufacturer has recorded no deferrals either, with demand for new aircraft remaining strong.

“Our demand for new aircraft is still very strong. Sales numbers are close to 1,320 sold for the year,” Da Costa said, describing airlines as“navigating through the crisis, through the turbulence” while continuing to plan for future growth.

Da Costa added that Airbus' 20-year global market forecast remains unchanged from the assumptions set out in July despite high oil prices.