Two Indian Expats In UAE Win $1 Million Each In Dubai Duty Free's Latest Draw

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two Indian expatriates in the UAE have joined the list of lucky winners of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, bagging $1 million (Dh3,672,500) each.

Bhanu Sobhani, a 40-year-old Indian national based in Dubai became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 557 with ticket number 0489 which he purchased in Concourse B on 2nd September on his way to Poland for a business trip.

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A Dubai resident of 10 years, Sobhani has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since 2021. A father of two, he runs a textile and garment factory in Bur Dubai.

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“I never lost hope that I will win one day, and today, my hope has finally become a reality. I'm celebrating my birthday next month, so this is an advance gift to me. A huge thank you Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

When asked about his initial plans for the winnings, he said,“I will invest in property and give some to charity.”

Joining Sobhani as a fellow millionaire is Daravanan Malairaj, a 36-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi who won in Millennium Millionaire Series 558 with ticket number 4905, which he purchased online on September 1.

An Abu Dhabi resident since 2009, Malairaj has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 6 months now. A father of two, he works as a storekeeper for a construction company in Abu Dhabi.

When asked about his initial plans for the winnings, he said,“My dream is to own a mall in Tamil Nadu, so with this win, Dubai Duty Free has finally helped make that dream a reality!”

Sobhani and Malairaj are the 283rd and 284th Indian nationals to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999. Indian nationals continue to be the biggest purchasers of tickets in the promotion.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles. Shailesh Kumar, a 47-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Range Rover SE P360 (Charente Grey) car with ticket number 1346 in the Finest Surprise Series 1964 which he purchased online on September 17.

A Dubai resident since 2012, Kumar has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 8 years. A father of two, he works as an insurance manager for a company in Dubai.

“This is my dream car, and I've been waiting for this for a long time. Thank you Dubai Duty Free, you have truly made my day. I had never won any amount or prize before, but this win is the first and the biggest one for me!” he said.

Lastly, Sajjad Siddiqui, an Indian national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won a BMW R12 GS (Light White) motorbike with ticket number 0749 in the Finest Surprise Series 679 which he purchased online on 17th September.

Siddiqui is currently uncontactable but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his new win.

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