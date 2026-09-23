Watch: RAK Police Officer Takes Broom To Clean Road In Viral Video, Wins Hearts Online

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Police forces in the country have won hearts time and again - from stopping to help stranded motorists to smaller, warm interactions with residents and tourists alike.

This time, a viral video has shown yet another way that members of the forces go out of their way to serve their community.

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In this viral video, that has garnered nearly 800,000 views and thousands of likes, a Ras Al Khaimah Police officer can be seen sweeping the road with a broom.

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Although each emirate's municipalities employ specific crews to ensure cleanliness is maintained on roads, the police officer went out of his way to clear the road for fellow motorists.

Making the most of the stop at a red signal, the officer had parked his car with the hazard lights on, and used the moment to clear the road of relatively large items that could have been a danger to motorists.

The short 14-second clip is drawing praise from netizens with many expressing their love and admiration for authorities in the UAE. Watch the viral video below:

Another man could also be seen helping the officer, though it is not immediately clear if he was a member of the force or a good samaritan.

This isn't the first time that police forces in the nation have done something to win over people's hearts. Earlier this year, a member of the Sharjah Police, was filmed at Airport Street in Sharjah standing deep in murky floodwaters directing traffic to ensure vehicles navigated a treacherous intersection safely.

In another similar incident, Dubai Police officers walked into a classroom to honour a student's act of kindness. The American International School student handed a handwritten note to a police officer stationed outside her school, thanking the authority for their efforts in keeping the community safe.

Dubai Police, represented by Al Qusais Police Station, surprised her with a special visit and organised an award ceremony in front of her teachers and classmates.

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