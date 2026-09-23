Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Arabia Postpones National Day Fireworks, Drone Shows Until Further Notice

Saudi Arabia Postpones National Day Fireworks, Drone Shows Until Further Notice


2026-09-23 09:20:38
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) All fireworks and drone shows across Saudi Arabia that were planned to celebrate the country's National day will be postponed until further notice, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Enjoy Saudi platform, which is affiliated with the Kingdom's General Entertainment Authority, said a new date for the shows will be announced later.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Marked every year on September 23, the Saudi National Day commemorates the unification of the Kingdom by King Abdulaziz in 1932.

Fireworks were supposed to set to light up the skies simultaneously across nine Saudi cities at 9pm on Wednesday. Displays are planned in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Madinah, Hail, Arar, Al Baha, Tabuk and Buraidah.

ALSO READ
    Saudi Arabia's National Day: Public holiday announced in the kingdom From fighter jets to fireworks: How Saudi Arabia is celebrating its 96th National Day UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia King, Crown Prince on 96th National Day

MENAFN23092026000049011007ID1111704444



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search