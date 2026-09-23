Videos Of Man Abusing Cat For 'A Joke' Spark Concern Among UAE Animal Lovers

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Footage being shared on social media of a man abusing his cat has sparked concern among the animal rescue community in the UAE, with many residents reaching out to the authorities for help. Several posts on the individual's Facebook account feature disturbing content involving intentional animal cruelty towards the grey and fluffy cat.

One such clip shows the sharp blade of a knife being placed near the feline's neck as it struggles to get away from the object. Another video shows the man pressing his foot against the cat's neck and attempting to choke it, as the pet meows loudly. The same act was seen in a series of photos posted by the man. Khaleej Times has reached out to Dubai Municipality for a comment on the situation.

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The social media posts were initially highlighted by a UK-based rescuer who regularly treats, adopts and fosters animals from the UAE. Known as Remote Rescues on Instagram, the rescuer said they had attempted to report the abuse through Dubai Police's cybercrime link.

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“What we saw in these videos was deeply disturbing. A frightened and vulnerable animal is being deliberately subjected to distress and pain, simply to create content and attract attention online. There is nothing funny or entertaining about an animal being terrified. Animals cannot speak for themselves, and we have a responsibility to be their voice."

The rescuer, who requested not to be named, urged the community to report animal abuse when encountered. "If you witness animal abuse, please don't ignore it. Report it to the appropriate authorities and, where possible, preserve evidence such as the original video, account details, date and location. UAE animal-welfare regulations prohibit acts including physically harming animals, and the authorities provide channels through which members of the public can report violations."

These animals have no voice of their own. We have to be their voice - and we have to give rescuers the support they need to keep speaking for them.

Uk-Based Pet Rescuer Remote Rescues

Dubai-based rescuer Sara A. said she came upon the video online on local animal rescue groups, where several netizens were equally disturbed by the posts.

"It's deeply disturbing that someone can broadcast such cruelty publicly without fear. Few members of the group reported the account to the Dubai Police department's cybercrime unit already. We hope the authorities will take strict action. This should be unacceptable in a forward-moving city like Dubai."

Meanwhile, in the wake of the attention his posts garnered, the creator of the videos posted an apology. "This is my dear cat, whom I love so much," he wrote. "What I did was just a joke, and I'm very sorry about it. I ask everyone not to misunderstand me, and I apologise to you all. I promise you I will never make videos like these again. Please don't hold it against me."

Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law prohibits crimes against animals.

Article 466: A penalty of incarceration and/or fine shall be imposed on anyone who deliberately and without justification kills or seriously injures [certain animals]... as well as anyone who leaves a stray animal in conditions that pose a danger to people.

Article 471: A penalty of incarceration for a period not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding Dh10,000 shall be imposed on anyone who, deliberately and without justification, kills or poisons any domesticated or tamed animal other than those stated in Article 466.

Article 472 : A fine not exceeding Dh5,000 shall be imposed on anyone who harasses, tortures or maltreats a domesticated or tamed animal, as well as anyone who abstains from caring for such animal when he is entrusted therewith or is duly bound to take care of it.

Article 473: A fine not exceeding Dh3,000 shall be imposed on anyone who, by his fault, causes wounds or injuries to any animal or cattle belonging to another person, and if such fault causes the death of such animal, the penalty shall be a fine not exceeding Dh10,000.

Furthermore, a separate and older law - Federal Law No. 16 of 2007 concerning the Protection of Animals from Abuse and Neglect - prohibits the use of animals for scientific experiments. Anyone using animals in this manner "without authorisation from the competent department or the competent authority" will face hefty penalties starting from not less than Dh50,000 and going up to Dh200,000, along/or with imprisonment of not more than a year.

In 2020, the Federal Public Prosecution had also warned that people selling ill or injured animals will face a fine of Dh200,000.

Abu Dhabi has been making strides in animal welfare, with recent laws mandating the registration of microchipped cats and dogs, and a new animal ownership service launched on February 3 last year. Under new regulations introduced by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), pet owners must register their animals on the TAMM platform, and failure to comply will result in fines.

The new system aims to reduce the stray animal population, track pet records, enable proper identification and improve animal welfare, while creating a centralised database for owners and their microchipped pets.

In 2023, authorities in Abu Dhabi also launched an investigation into reports about cats being abandoned in the desert. Videos showing several cats abandoned in a desert went viral on social media, with many rescue groups expressing shock over the incident.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, authorities were quick to take action after a shocking video of a French bulldog being choked and kicked went viral last year.

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