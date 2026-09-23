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Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center Unveils Upcoming AI Oral Diagnostics Center In Ahmedabad, Announcing Advanced Clinical Partnerships
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. 23rd September, 2026 - Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited has officially announced the expansion of its doctor-led healthcare ecosystem with the upcoming launch of the Dr. Agravat AI Oral Diagnostics Center, hosted at the Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center in Ahmedabad. In tandem with this technological leap, the organization has opened multiple career and clinical partnership pathways for specialists in Oral Medicine & Radiology and Oral Diagnosis.
Job Oral Diagnosis & Radiology Overview Reel Video:
The new Dr. Agravat AI Oral Diagnostics Center aims to bridge advanced artificial intelligence with precision imaging to set new benchmarks in early disease detection and digitally guided surgical interventions. Designed to modernize conventional dental consultations, the center integrates 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), panoramic radiography (OPG), AI-assisted diagnostics, and prosthetically driven surgical planning under a single clinical framework.
Pioneering Next-Generation Workflows in Implantology A key focus of the Dr. Agravat AI Oral Diagnostics Center is driving an integrated, same-day digital workflow for All-on-4 implant rehabilitation. Where clinically indicated following comprehensive patient evaluation, medical screening, and diagnostic clearance, the center's end-to-end digital pipeline connects high-resolution CBCT imaging directly to computer-assisted surgical guides and immediate provisional prosthetics.
"Modern clinical dentistry demands diagnostic precision before surgical execution," said Dr. Bharat Agravat, Founder & CMD of Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited. "Our AI Oral Diagnostics Center is established to empower clinicians with cutting-edge tools for early oral cancer screening, complex mucosal lesion evaluation, and predictable full-arch implant planning. We are opening our doors to skilled oral radiologists and diagnosticians to lead this digital transformation collaboratively."
Comprehensive Engagement and Partnership Models Departing from conventional employment structures, the organization is offering adaptable association pathways tailored to specialists seeking long-term professional growth and leadership:
- Full-Time and Part-Time Clinical Associates
- Visiting Diagnostic Consultants
- Long-Term Professional & Clinical Partners
Clinical Responsibilities & Candidate Focus Appointed specialists will spearhead comprehensive diagnostic assessments, biopsy planning, maxillofacial radiographic interpretation (OPG, IOPA, CBCT), and collaborative treatment planning alongside implant surgeons and prosthodontists.
The position primarily seeks candidates holding an MDS in Oral Medicine & Radiology / Oral Diagnosis. Experienced BDS practitioners with a proven background in digital radiology, mucosal diagnostics, and surgical guide design are also invited to apply for select clinical roles.
Application Details Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited is conducting rolling candidate reviews through October 15, 2026. Qualified clinicians can submit their CV, credentials, clinical portfolio, availability, and preferred collaboration model to agravatjobatgmaildotcom using the subject line format: Application - [Name & City] Oral Diagnosis & Radiology Job - Ahmedabad.
Detailed program specifications and clinical insights are accessible via the official portal:
About
Dr. Agravat group Serving patients globally since 1950, Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited and Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center stand at the forefront of patient-centric dental care in India's first heritage city, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The organization pioneers clinical innovations across advanced implantology, oral wellness, digital dentistry, and international dental tourism. The group is led by Dr. Bharat Agravat, a 18-time award-winning dental specialist with over 31 years of clinical experience, holding prestigious Diplomate and Fellowship credentials from the USA.
Learn More visit:
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Media & Professional Contact: Dr. Bharat Agravat, Founder
Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center
Ground Floor, Dr Agravat Wellness Center, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059
Job Oral Diagnosis & Radiology Overview Reel Video:
The new Dr. Agravat AI Oral Diagnostics Center aims to bridge advanced artificial intelligence with precision imaging to set new benchmarks in early disease detection and digitally guided surgical interventions. Designed to modernize conventional dental consultations, the center integrates 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), panoramic radiography (OPG), AI-assisted diagnostics, and prosthetically driven surgical planning under a single clinical framework.
Pioneering Next-Generation Workflows in Implantology A key focus of the Dr. Agravat AI Oral Diagnostics Center is driving an integrated, same-day digital workflow for All-on-4 implant rehabilitation. Where clinically indicated following comprehensive patient evaluation, medical screening, and diagnostic clearance, the center's end-to-end digital pipeline connects high-resolution CBCT imaging directly to computer-assisted surgical guides and immediate provisional prosthetics.
"Modern clinical dentistry demands diagnostic precision before surgical execution," said Dr. Bharat Agravat, Founder & CMD of Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited. "Our AI Oral Diagnostics Center is established to empower clinicians with cutting-edge tools for early oral cancer screening, complex mucosal lesion evaluation, and predictable full-arch implant planning. We are opening our doors to skilled oral radiologists and diagnosticians to lead this digital transformation collaboratively."
Comprehensive Engagement and Partnership Models Departing from conventional employment structures, the organization is offering adaptable association pathways tailored to specialists seeking long-term professional growth and leadership:
- Full-Time and Part-Time Clinical Associates
- Visiting Diagnostic Consultants
- Long-Term Professional & Clinical Partners
Clinical Responsibilities & Candidate Focus Appointed specialists will spearhead comprehensive diagnostic assessments, biopsy planning, maxillofacial radiographic interpretation (OPG, IOPA, CBCT), and collaborative treatment planning alongside implant surgeons and prosthodontists.
The position primarily seeks candidates holding an MDS in Oral Medicine & Radiology / Oral Diagnosis. Experienced BDS practitioners with a proven background in digital radiology, mucosal diagnostics, and surgical guide design are also invited to apply for select clinical roles.
Application Details Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited is conducting rolling candidate reviews through October 15, 2026. Qualified clinicians can submit their CV, credentials, clinical portfolio, availability, and preferred collaboration model to agravatjobatgmaildotcom using the subject line format: Application - [Name & City] Oral Diagnosis & Radiology Job - Ahmedabad.
Detailed program specifications and clinical insights are accessible via the official portal:
About
Dr. Agravat group Serving patients globally since 1950, Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited and Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center stand at the forefront of patient-centric dental care in India's first heritage city, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The organization pioneers clinical innovations across advanced implantology, oral wellness, digital dentistry, and international dental tourism. The group is led by Dr. Bharat Agravat, a 18-time award-winning dental specialist with over 31 years of clinical experience, holding prestigious Diplomate and Fellowship credentials from the USA.
Learn More visit:
???? "Dr" Bharat Agravat" Official Portal:
???? "Dr Agravat Dental Implant Specialist":
???? "Dr. Agravat Dental Tourism in India's First Heritage City:
???? "Dr online Shop webstore"
???? "Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited Corporate Network:
Media & Professional Contact: Dr. Bharat Agravat, Founder
Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center
Ground Floor, Dr Agravat Wellness Center, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059
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