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Wholeclear Launches Advanced PST To NSF Tool For Seamless Database Transfer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 23, 2026 - WholeClear has introduced its PST to NSF Converter, a software solution designed to simplify the migration of email data from Microsoft Outlook to IBM Lotus Notes. The tool addresses a common challenge for organizations maintaining dual email systems or transitioning between platforms: moving large volumes of emails, contacts, calendars, and attachments without data loss or corruption.
The software runs standalone. All that is required is Lotus Notes installed on the system. This flexibility makes it possible for users to migrate their email archives without Outlook installed, which is a great option for migrating legacy PST files to organizations that have completely moved to Lotus Notes infrastructure.
The tool is distinguished by the option to export selectively. Users can view the entire folder hierarchy of their PST file and choose exactly which items to migrate, rather than performing a bulk migration of entire mailboxes. This level of control helps prevent unnecessary data bloat and allows teams to exclude archived or temporary folders if needed. The interface shows all folders in a well-organized tree view, making it easy even for users unfamiliar with database migrations.
The conversion process is rather simple and requires a four step workflow, select the source PST file, review mailbox content, pick the destination for the output and initiate the export. WholeClear will retain the same original folder hierarchy throughout the process. Subfolders will stay in the same nested order as before without any reorganization or restructuring.
WholeClear has no size limitation of PST files. The software supports all versions of Microsoft Outlook from 2003 onward including password protected and archive files in ANSI and UNICODE formats. Converted NSF files can be opened in Lotus Notes 6.0 to 9.0 and higher versions.
The tool includes a free trial version that converts up to 25 items, so organizations can test the software before purchasing a license. The evaluation version works the same as the paid release, so you get an accurate idea of how it performs and works with existing systems. Users who need help can get in touch with the support team of WholeClear via email, live chat and Skype 24/7:
About WholeClear
WholeClear Software offers a complete platform for migrating, converting and backing up emails. The platform is available in 19 languages and supports Windows and macOS systems, addressing data portability challenges across multiple email clients and archival systems. The company is headquartered in India and serves organizations around the world that need to bridge the gap between legacy and modern email infrastructure. WholeClear's approach stresses data integrity and user control throughout each conversion process.
For Media Inquiries –
WholeClear Software Sales Team
Email:...
Website:
The software runs standalone. All that is required is Lotus Notes installed on the system. This flexibility makes it possible for users to migrate their email archives without Outlook installed, which is a great option for migrating legacy PST files to organizations that have completely moved to Lotus Notes infrastructure.
The tool is distinguished by the option to export selectively. Users can view the entire folder hierarchy of their PST file and choose exactly which items to migrate, rather than performing a bulk migration of entire mailboxes. This level of control helps prevent unnecessary data bloat and allows teams to exclude archived or temporary folders if needed. The interface shows all folders in a well-organized tree view, making it easy even for users unfamiliar with database migrations.
The conversion process is rather simple and requires a four step workflow, select the source PST file, review mailbox content, pick the destination for the output and initiate the export. WholeClear will retain the same original folder hierarchy throughout the process. Subfolders will stay in the same nested order as before without any reorganization or restructuring.
WholeClear has no size limitation of PST files. The software supports all versions of Microsoft Outlook from 2003 onward including password protected and archive files in ANSI and UNICODE formats. Converted NSF files can be opened in Lotus Notes 6.0 to 9.0 and higher versions.
The tool includes a free trial version that converts up to 25 items, so organizations can test the software before purchasing a license. The evaluation version works the same as the paid release, so you get an accurate idea of how it performs and works with existing systems. Users who need help can get in touch with the support team of WholeClear via email, live chat and Skype 24/7:
About WholeClear
WholeClear Software offers a complete platform for migrating, converting and backing up emails. The platform is available in 19 languages and supports Windows and macOS systems, addressing data portability challenges across multiple email clients and archival systems. The company is headquartered in India and serves organizations around the world that need to bridge the gap between legacy and modern email infrastructure. WholeClear's approach stresses data integrity and user control throughout each conversion process.
For Media Inquiries –
WholeClear Software Sales Team
Email:...
Website:
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