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Inextrix Technologies Launches Inmate Calling System, A Cloud-Connected Platform For Correctional Facilities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Inmate Calling System today announced the launch of its modern communication platform designed to support Departments of Corrections, county jails, detention facilities, and other controlled environments with secure and efficient communication management.
Built to modernize traditional inmate phone systems, the platform brings communication, authentication, monitoring, and management capabilities together through a centralized, cloud-connected solution. Inmate Calling System is designed to help correctional facilities strengthen communication operations while maintaining the security, oversight, and administrative controls required in controlled environments.
A Modern Approach to Inmate Communication
Traditional inmate communication systems can rely on complex infrastructure and disconnected processes that make communication management more difficult. Inmate Calling System provides a modern technology foundation that brings essential communication and security capabilities together on one platform.
Key platform capabilities include:
Secure inmate calling designed for controlled communication environments
Biometric and facial authentication to help verify user identities
Real-time monitoring and management for greater operational visibility
Cloud-connected infrastructure designed to support centralized system management
Facility-focused controls to help administrators manage communication activity
Modern technology architecture built with correctional and detention environments in mind
By combining these capabilities, the platform is designed to support correctional administrators and facility staff in managing communication activities through a more centralized and technology-driven approach. It also provides a foundation for facilities looking to transition from traditional communication infrastructure toward modern, connected systems.
The launch reflects the growing need for correctional facilities to adopt technology that can support secure communication while improving visibility and simplifying day-to-day management. Inmate Calling System is designed to provide facilities with tools that can adapt to their operational requirements and controlled communication environments.
About Inmate Calling System
Inmate Calling System is a modern communication platform designed for Departments of Corrections, county jails, detention facilities, and other controlled environments. The platform combines secure communication, biometric and facial authentication, real-time management, and cloud-connected technology to help facilities modernize their inmate communication infrastructure.
Built to modernize traditional inmate phone systems, the platform brings communication, authentication, monitoring, and management capabilities together through a centralized, cloud-connected solution. Inmate Calling System is designed to help correctional facilities strengthen communication operations while maintaining the security, oversight, and administrative controls required in controlled environments.
A Modern Approach to Inmate Communication
Traditional inmate communication systems can rely on complex infrastructure and disconnected processes that make communication management more difficult. Inmate Calling System provides a modern technology foundation that brings essential communication and security capabilities together on one platform.
Key platform capabilities include:
Secure inmate calling designed for controlled communication environments
Biometric and facial authentication to help verify user identities
Real-time monitoring and management for greater operational visibility
Cloud-connected infrastructure designed to support centralized system management
Facility-focused controls to help administrators manage communication activity
Modern technology architecture built with correctional and detention environments in mind
By combining these capabilities, the platform is designed to support correctional administrators and facility staff in managing communication activities through a more centralized and technology-driven approach. It also provides a foundation for facilities looking to transition from traditional communication infrastructure toward modern, connected systems.
The launch reflects the growing need for correctional facilities to adopt technology that can support secure communication while improving visibility and simplifying day-to-day management. Inmate Calling System is designed to provide facilities with tools that can adapt to their operational requirements and controlled communication environments.
About Inmate Calling System
Inmate Calling System is a modern communication platform designed for Departments of Corrections, county jails, detention facilities, and other controlled environments. The platform combines secure communication, biometric and facial authentication, real-time management, and cloud-connected technology to help facilities modernize their inmate communication infrastructure.
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