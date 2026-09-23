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Virtusa Announces Srinivas BG As New Chairman Of The Board
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 23 September 2026: Virtusa Corporation today announced the appointment of Srinivas BG as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective October 1st, 2026.
Srinivas BG brings over 40 years of global business leadership experience to Virtusa's Board of Directors. A highly regarded executive, he has a proven track record of delivering robust financial performance and multi-stakeholder value across the Information Technology, Telecommunications, Financial Services, and Manufacturing industries. Throughout his distinguished career, BG has held key leadership positions at leading global organizations, including PCCW, Infosys, and ABB, where he successfully navigated complex digital transformations, scaled multi-billion-dollar business engines, and led large-scale acquisition integrations.
“We are excited to welcome BG to Virtusa as our new Chairman,” said Nitesh Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer, Virtusa.“His deep expertise in digital transformation, combined with his proven ability to guide enterprises through rapid technological disruption and geopolitical change, makes him an invaluable leader for our Board. We look forward to leveraging his strategic counsel as we continue to innovate and expand our value proposition to clients globally. We also want to extend our deepest gratitude to Raj Mehta for his leadership and exceptional contributions as Chairman since 2022”
“I have long admired Virtusa for its engineering excellence and its commitment to client-centric innovation,” said Srinivas BG, incoming Chairman of the Board, Virtusa.“The technology landscape is evolving rapidly, particularly with the disruption of AI and shifting business imperatives. It is an honor to work with the Board and the leadership team to help guide Virtusa through this next chapter of growth and strategic evolution.”
BG succeeds Raj Mehta, who has served as Chairman since 2022 and was instrumental in the company's maturity from a founder-run to a professional services organization. Raj, who remains an investor, will depart from his Board role effective October 1st, 2026, completing a months-long transition.
Srinivas BG brings over 40 years of global business leadership experience to Virtusa's Board of Directors. A highly regarded executive, he has a proven track record of delivering robust financial performance and multi-stakeholder value across the Information Technology, Telecommunications, Financial Services, and Manufacturing industries. Throughout his distinguished career, BG has held key leadership positions at leading global organizations, including PCCW, Infosys, and ABB, where he successfully navigated complex digital transformations, scaled multi-billion-dollar business engines, and led large-scale acquisition integrations.
“We are excited to welcome BG to Virtusa as our new Chairman,” said Nitesh Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer, Virtusa.“His deep expertise in digital transformation, combined with his proven ability to guide enterprises through rapid technological disruption and geopolitical change, makes him an invaluable leader for our Board. We look forward to leveraging his strategic counsel as we continue to innovate and expand our value proposition to clients globally. We also want to extend our deepest gratitude to Raj Mehta for his leadership and exceptional contributions as Chairman since 2022”
“I have long admired Virtusa for its engineering excellence and its commitment to client-centric innovation,” said Srinivas BG, incoming Chairman of the Board, Virtusa.“The technology landscape is evolving rapidly, particularly with the disruption of AI and shifting business imperatives. It is an honor to work with the Board and the leadership team to help guide Virtusa through this next chapter of growth and strategic evolution.”
BG succeeds Raj Mehta, who has served as Chairman since 2022 and was instrumental in the company's maturity from a founder-run to a professional services organization. Raj, who remains an investor, will depart from his Board role effective October 1st, 2026, completing a months-long transition.
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