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Ebix Expands Insurance Technology Footprint In GIFT City With Digital Risk Placement And Exposure Management Platforms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 23rd, 2026: As GIFT City's reinsurance ecosystem continues to expand, Ebix, a global provider of AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces for the insurance and financial services industries, is extending its insurance technology capabilities to the hub with PlacingHub and ExposureHub, its solutions for digital placement and exposure management.
The company expects its platforms to fully support the rapidly growing insurance market in the IFSC over the next 2 years as demand for technology-enabled insurance and reinsurance solutions grows across the market.
PlacingHub, Ebix's full-cycle electronic trading platform, enables brokers and underwriters to manage the placement lifecycle digitally, from submission, quoting and negotiation to binding, endorsement and renewal, while ExposureHub provides insurers and reinsurers with a connected view of exposure across portfolios, programmes and entities.
The platform supports multiple lines of business and inward and outward reinsurance, along with geospatial visualisation, portfolio modelling and AI-driven risk analytics through ExposureHub Analytics, part of EbixONE.
Together, PlacingHub and ExposureHub connect key stages of the insurance lifecycle, enabling market participants to digitally manage the placement of risks while gaining greater visibility into the exposure associated with their portfolios. The platforms form part of Ebix's broader Property & Casualty exchange, which spans distribution, placement, underwriting, administration, settlement and exposure management.
Jeff Ward, Sales Director, Ebix Europe, said, "As GIFT City's (re)insurance ecosystem develops, entities operating from the hub are managing increasingly diverse portfolios across geographies, programmes and lines of business. PlacingHub and ExposureHub are designed to support different but connected stages of this lifecycle, enabling rapid and efficient digital risk placement while providing greater visibility into exposure. Together, they give insurers and reinsurers a modern connected technology environment that can be configured around their existing workflows."
Yashesh Sampat, Co-Founder, NeoProEd, said, "Solutions such as PlacingHub and ExposureHub are a strong fit for ecosystem stakeholders such as insurers, brokers and reinsurers. PlacingHub enables greater efficiency across the placement lifecycle, while ExposureHub supports prudent decision-making by providing greater visibility into exposures and helping stakeholders manage their portfolios effectively. The response from the Indian insurance market to ExposureHub has been encouraging, with several stakeholders expressing interest in exploring opportunities to collaborate with Ebix."
This will be launched at the NeoProEd Insurance Conclave 2026, where Ebix is participating as a Gold Partner. The conclave brings together stakeholders from across the insurance ecosystem to discuss the evolution of India's insurance and reinsurance market, technology adoption and the development of industry talent.
With more than 50 years of insurance domain experience and operations spanning 40+ countries, Ebix brings established insurance technology capabilities and global market experience to GIFT City's growing reinsurance ecosystem. Its platforms already manage more than $100 billion in annual premium value.
About Ebix
Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across insurance, fintech and health industries worldwide. Its exchanges and platforms span health, life and property & casualty insurance, risk and compliance management, fintech, and health content and wellness solutions.
In insurance, Ebix provides digital exchanges across the insurance value chain, connecting brokers, MGAs, carriers, reinsurers, TPAs, employers and other market participants. Its Property & Casualty capabilities span distribution, quoting, placement, binding, policy administration, settlement and exposure management.
Through its services division, Ebix also delivers solutions in payments, forex, travel and education under established global brands including EbixCash, Via, Mercury, Zillious and Delphi. Operating from 12+ countries, Ebix serves clients across more than 40 nations.
The company expects its platforms to fully support the rapidly growing insurance market in the IFSC over the next 2 years as demand for technology-enabled insurance and reinsurance solutions grows across the market.
PlacingHub, Ebix's full-cycle electronic trading platform, enables brokers and underwriters to manage the placement lifecycle digitally, from submission, quoting and negotiation to binding, endorsement and renewal, while ExposureHub provides insurers and reinsurers with a connected view of exposure across portfolios, programmes and entities.
The platform supports multiple lines of business and inward and outward reinsurance, along with geospatial visualisation, portfolio modelling and AI-driven risk analytics through ExposureHub Analytics, part of EbixONE.
Together, PlacingHub and ExposureHub connect key stages of the insurance lifecycle, enabling market participants to digitally manage the placement of risks while gaining greater visibility into the exposure associated with their portfolios. The platforms form part of Ebix's broader Property & Casualty exchange, which spans distribution, placement, underwriting, administration, settlement and exposure management.
Jeff Ward, Sales Director, Ebix Europe, said, "As GIFT City's (re)insurance ecosystem develops, entities operating from the hub are managing increasingly diverse portfolios across geographies, programmes and lines of business. PlacingHub and ExposureHub are designed to support different but connected stages of this lifecycle, enabling rapid and efficient digital risk placement while providing greater visibility into exposure. Together, they give insurers and reinsurers a modern connected technology environment that can be configured around their existing workflows."
Yashesh Sampat, Co-Founder, NeoProEd, said, "Solutions such as PlacingHub and ExposureHub are a strong fit for ecosystem stakeholders such as insurers, brokers and reinsurers. PlacingHub enables greater efficiency across the placement lifecycle, while ExposureHub supports prudent decision-making by providing greater visibility into exposures and helping stakeholders manage their portfolios effectively. The response from the Indian insurance market to ExposureHub has been encouraging, with several stakeholders expressing interest in exploring opportunities to collaborate with Ebix."
This will be launched at the NeoProEd Insurance Conclave 2026, where Ebix is participating as a Gold Partner. The conclave brings together stakeholders from across the insurance ecosystem to discuss the evolution of India's insurance and reinsurance market, technology adoption and the development of industry talent.
With more than 50 years of insurance domain experience and operations spanning 40+ countries, Ebix brings established insurance technology capabilities and global market experience to GIFT City's growing reinsurance ecosystem. Its platforms already manage more than $100 billion in annual premium value.
About Ebix
Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across insurance, fintech and health industries worldwide. Its exchanges and platforms span health, life and property & casualty insurance, risk and compliance management, fintech, and health content and wellness solutions.
In insurance, Ebix provides digital exchanges across the insurance value chain, connecting brokers, MGAs, carriers, reinsurers, TPAs, employers and other market participants. Its Property & Casualty capabilities span distribution, quoting, placement, binding, policy administration, settlement and exposure management.
Through its services division, Ebix also delivers solutions in payments, forex, travel and education under established global brands including EbixCash, Via, Mercury, Zillious and Delphi. Operating from 12+ countries, Ebix serves clients across more than 40 nations.
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