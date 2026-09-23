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Icallify To Attend UCX London 2026 To Connect With UC And Contact Center Leaders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK, September 17, 2026 – iCallify, a provider of UC, contact center, and IP PBX software, will attend UCX London 2026, taking place on 14–15 October 2026 at ExCeL London. The event brings together technology professionals, service providers, and industry leaders exploring developments across unified communications, customer experience, collaboration, and contact center technology.
As a visitor at UCX London, the iCallify team will have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, exchange insights on evolving communication requirements, and learn more about emerging trends shaping the UC and contact center market.
With organizations and service providers continuing to modernize customer communication infrastructure, contact center and unified communication platforms are becoming increasingly important for supporting distributed teams, managing customer interactions, and scaling communication services.
Connecting with the UC and Contact Center Community
During the event, iCallify representatives will engage with technology professionals and industry peers to discuss evolving requirements across unified communications, contact centers, IP telephony, customer engagement, and communication services.
The team will also explore industry developments and market trends relevant to businesses and service providers building or expanding their communication offerings.
iCallify's platform supports inbound, outbound, and blended calling with capabilities including:
Smart IVR for automated caller navigation
Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) for call routing
Skill-Based Routing for connecting callers with suitable agents
Call Queues for managing high call volumes
Call Monitoring and Recording for quality management
Real-Time Statistics and Reporting for performance visibility
CRM and API Integrations for connecting customer data and workflows
WebRTC Support for remote and distributed agent operations
Click-to-Call for streamlined customer engagement
Whisper Coaching for real-time agent guidance
These capabilities support organizations and communication providers looking to build flexible customer communication environments across inbound, outbound, and blended contact center operations.
Exploring Industry Trends and Opportunities
UCX London provides an opportunity for technology companies and communication professionals to exchange perspectives on the future of unified communications and customer experience.
For iCallify, attending the event will provide an opportunity to better understand evolving market requirements, connect with potential partners and industry peers, and gather insights that can inform the continued development of its UC and contact center software solutions.
Event Details
Event: UCX London 2026
Date: 14–15 October 2026
Venue: ExCeL London
Location: London, UK
Participation: iCallify will attend as a visitor
About iCallify
iCallify is a software platform providing Unified Communications, Contact Center, and IP PBX solutions. Its platform supports inbound, outbound, and blended calling along with capabilities such as IVR, automatic call distribution, call routing, call monitoring, reporting, CRM integrations, and other communication tools.
For more information about iCallify, visit:
iCallify will attend UCX London 2026 on 14–15 October 2026 at ExCeL London as a visitor. The event will provide an opportunity for iCallify to connect with UC and contact center professionals, explore industry trends, and exchange insights on unified communications, contact center technology, IP PBX, and customer engagement. iCallify offers software supporting inbound, outbound, and blended calling with features including IVR, ACD, call routing, reporting, CRM integrations, WebRTC, and click-to-call.
As a visitor at UCX London, the iCallify team will have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, exchange insights on evolving communication requirements, and learn more about emerging trends shaping the UC and contact center market.
With organizations and service providers continuing to modernize customer communication infrastructure, contact center and unified communication platforms are becoming increasingly important for supporting distributed teams, managing customer interactions, and scaling communication services.
Connecting with the UC and Contact Center Community
During the event, iCallify representatives will engage with technology professionals and industry peers to discuss evolving requirements across unified communications, contact centers, IP telephony, customer engagement, and communication services.
The team will also explore industry developments and market trends relevant to businesses and service providers building or expanding their communication offerings.
iCallify's platform supports inbound, outbound, and blended calling with capabilities including:
Smart IVR for automated caller navigation
Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) for call routing
Skill-Based Routing for connecting callers with suitable agents
Call Queues for managing high call volumes
Call Monitoring and Recording for quality management
Real-Time Statistics and Reporting for performance visibility
CRM and API Integrations for connecting customer data and workflows
WebRTC Support for remote and distributed agent operations
Click-to-Call for streamlined customer engagement
Whisper Coaching for real-time agent guidance
These capabilities support organizations and communication providers looking to build flexible customer communication environments across inbound, outbound, and blended contact center operations.
Exploring Industry Trends and Opportunities
UCX London provides an opportunity for technology companies and communication professionals to exchange perspectives on the future of unified communications and customer experience.
For iCallify, attending the event will provide an opportunity to better understand evolving market requirements, connect with potential partners and industry peers, and gather insights that can inform the continued development of its UC and contact center software solutions.
Event Details
Event: UCX London 2026
Date: 14–15 October 2026
Venue: ExCeL London
Location: London, UK
Participation: iCallify will attend as a visitor
About iCallify
iCallify is a software platform providing Unified Communications, Contact Center, and IP PBX solutions. Its platform supports inbound, outbound, and blended calling along with capabilities such as IVR, automatic call distribution, call routing, call monitoring, reporting, CRM integrations, and other communication tools.
For more information about iCallify, visit:
iCallify will attend UCX London 2026 on 14–15 October 2026 at ExCeL London as a visitor. The event will provide an opportunity for iCallify to connect with UC and contact center professionals, explore industry trends, and exchange insights on unified communications, contact center technology, IP PBX, and customer engagement. iCallify offers software supporting inbound, outbound, and blended calling with features including IVR, ACD, call routing, reporting, CRM integrations, WebRTC, and click-to-call.
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