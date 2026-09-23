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Nurture By Anita Launches Aloe Sesame Hair Oil To Address Hair Growth, Frizz, And Roughness Naturally
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nurture by Anita, a natural hair care brand based in Chandigarh, today announced the availability of its Aloe Sesame Hair Oil, a two-ingredient formula developed to support hair growth while also addressing the dryness and frizz common to the region's hard water and shifting seasons.
The Aloe Sesame Hair Oil for hair growth combines aloe vera, known for hydrating and calming the scalp, with sesame oil, valued for its fatty acid content and deep nourishing properties. Together, the two ingredients are formulated to support a healthier scalp environment - a factor closely linked to stronger, more consistent hair growth - while also smoothing and hydrating strands affected by dryness and frizz.
"Hair care doesn't need to be complicated to be effective," said Anita, Founder of Nurture by Anita. "We wanted a formula that addressed the scalp and the strand together, using ingredients people already trust, rather than adding another single-purpose product to an already crowded routine."
Addressing a Common Local Concern
Frizzy, rough hair is a frequent complaint among residents of Chandigarh and other parts of North India, largely due to hard water, which leaves mineral deposits on the hair shaft, alongside dry winters and humid summers that place additional stress on hair. Nurture by Anita developed the Aloe Sesame Hair Oil with this specific climate and water profile in mind, positioning it as a practical oil for frizzy and rough hair for people dealing with these everyday conditions.
Early feedback from customers has centred on the oil's dual role - supporting hair growth while also functioning as an effective, lightweight option for regular frizz control, without the heaviness associated with some traditional hair oils.
Designed for Consistent, Everyday Use
Unlike treatments meant for occasional or intensive use, Aloe Sesame Hair Oil is formulated for regular application, two to three times a week, as part of an ongoing hair care routine. The brand recommends applying the oil to the scalp first, followed by the length of the hair, and leaving it on for at least an hour before washing with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.
For customers searching for the best oil for frizzy hair that also supports longer-term hair health, Nurture by Anita positions the Aloe Sesame Hair Oil as a natural, two-ingredient alternative to more complex, multi-step routines.
About Nurture by Anita
Nurture by Anita is a botanical hair and skincare brand dedicated to creating clean, natural, and effective beauty products. Inspired by traditional wellness practices, the brand uses carefully selected plant-based ingredients to craft nourishing oils and skincare solutions. Each product is designed to promote healthy hair growth, radiant skin, and a mindful self-care routine. With a focus on sustainability, purity, and holistic beauty, Nurture by Anita combines nature and science to deliver gentle yet powerful results for modern skincare and haircare needs.
The Aloe Sesame Hair Oil for hair growth combines aloe vera, known for hydrating and calming the scalp, with sesame oil, valued for its fatty acid content and deep nourishing properties. Together, the two ingredients are formulated to support a healthier scalp environment - a factor closely linked to stronger, more consistent hair growth - while also smoothing and hydrating strands affected by dryness and frizz.
"Hair care doesn't need to be complicated to be effective," said Anita, Founder of Nurture by Anita. "We wanted a formula that addressed the scalp and the strand together, using ingredients people already trust, rather than adding another single-purpose product to an already crowded routine."
Addressing a Common Local Concern
Frizzy, rough hair is a frequent complaint among residents of Chandigarh and other parts of North India, largely due to hard water, which leaves mineral deposits on the hair shaft, alongside dry winters and humid summers that place additional stress on hair. Nurture by Anita developed the Aloe Sesame Hair Oil with this specific climate and water profile in mind, positioning it as a practical oil for frizzy and rough hair for people dealing with these everyday conditions.
Early feedback from customers has centred on the oil's dual role - supporting hair growth while also functioning as an effective, lightweight option for regular frizz control, without the heaviness associated with some traditional hair oils.
Designed for Consistent, Everyday Use
Unlike treatments meant for occasional or intensive use, Aloe Sesame Hair Oil is formulated for regular application, two to three times a week, as part of an ongoing hair care routine. The brand recommends applying the oil to the scalp first, followed by the length of the hair, and leaving it on for at least an hour before washing with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.
For customers searching for the best oil for frizzy hair that also supports longer-term hair health, Nurture by Anita positions the Aloe Sesame Hair Oil as a natural, two-ingredient alternative to more complex, multi-step routines.
About Nurture by Anita
Nurture by Anita is a botanical hair and skincare brand dedicated to creating clean, natural, and effective beauty products. Inspired by traditional wellness practices, the brand uses carefully selected plant-based ingredients to craft nourishing oils and skincare solutions. Each product is designed to promote healthy hair growth, radiant skin, and a mindful self-care routine. With a focus on sustainability, purity, and holistic beauty, Nurture by Anita combines nature and science to deliver gentle yet powerful results for modern skincare and haircare needs.
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