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OC Home Furniture Launches Affordable Home For Everyone, Bringing Affordable, Quality Furnishings To Every Home
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE - OC Home Furniture announced the launch of Affordable Home for Everyone, a new campaign built to make stylish, well-made furniture affordable for every household across the UAE. The campaign reflects a simple belief at the heart of the brand: that great design and everyday affordability do not have to be at odds.
For many households, furnishing a home is a balancing act between the pieces they want and the budget they have to work with. OC Home Furniture's vision in creating Affordable Home for Everyone is to fill the void and provide a large selection of furniture and homeware items selected with care in terms of their quality and affordability. The promotion includes more than 400 items from furniture and homeware categories at affordable prices, with the lowest starting price at AED 10 for certain homeware items.
There is almost everything that you may need for your home. Standout examples include the Otaro King Bed, now AED 1,219, discounted 67% from AED 3,750, and the Wulian 8 Seater Dining Table, now AED 1,799, discounted 58% from AED 4,295. Shoppers can also find sofas such as the Sergio 3 Seater, now AED 2,099, discounted 44% from AED 3,750. Each piece has been selected with the same standard in mind: furniture that looks good, holds up to daily life, and is easy to live with for years to come.
"Great style should always be affordable," said Hirdesh Methwani, Head of Marketing, OC Home Furniture. "With this range, we wanted to make sure every home in the UAE can enjoy furniture that is well-made, easy to live with, and built to last, at a price that works. We know how much a budget matters when you are setting up or refreshing a home, and this campaign is our answer to that.”
OC Home Furniture worked to ensure the range covers the full spectrum of home needs, so customers are not left piecing together a home from multiple sources. Living room seating, dining furniture, storage solutions, and bedroom pieces all feature in the collection, alongside smaller home essentials that complete a space.
The Affordable Home for Everyone range is available now, both in-store at OC Home Furniture locations across the UAE and online at, where customers can browse the full collection, compare pricing, and arrange delivery.
About OC Home Furniture
OC Home is one of the UAE's most loved furniture and homeware destinations, known for collections that bring color, warmth, and personality into everyday living. With showrooms across the country and a full online shopping experience at ochomefurniture, OC Home serves customers across Dubai, Sharjah, and beyond, offering quality design that is accessible, welcoming, and built for real homes.
Visit our collection,
Furniture - /furniture
Homeware - /homeware
For many households, furnishing a home is a balancing act between the pieces they want and the budget they have to work with. OC Home Furniture's vision in creating Affordable Home for Everyone is to fill the void and provide a large selection of furniture and homeware items selected with care in terms of their quality and affordability. The promotion includes more than 400 items from furniture and homeware categories at affordable prices, with the lowest starting price at AED 10 for certain homeware items.
There is almost everything that you may need for your home. Standout examples include the Otaro King Bed, now AED 1,219, discounted 67% from AED 3,750, and the Wulian 8 Seater Dining Table, now AED 1,799, discounted 58% from AED 4,295. Shoppers can also find sofas such as the Sergio 3 Seater, now AED 2,099, discounted 44% from AED 3,750. Each piece has been selected with the same standard in mind: furniture that looks good, holds up to daily life, and is easy to live with for years to come.
"Great style should always be affordable," said Hirdesh Methwani, Head of Marketing, OC Home Furniture. "With this range, we wanted to make sure every home in the UAE can enjoy furniture that is well-made, easy to live with, and built to last, at a price that works. We know how much a budget matters when you are setting up or refreshing a home, and this campaign is our answer to that.”
OC Home Furniture worked to ensure the range covers the full spectrum of home needs, so customers are not left piecing together a home from multiple sources. Living room seating, dining furniture, storage solutions, and bedroom pieces all feature in the collection, alongside smaller home essentials that complete a space.
The Affordable Home for Everyone range is available now, both in-store at OC Home Furniture locations across the UAE and online at, where customers can browse the full collection, compare pricing, and arrange delivery.
About OC Home Furniture
OC Home is one of the UAE's most loved furniture and homeware destinations, known for collections that bring color, warmth, and personality into everyday living. With showrooms across the country and a full online shopping experience at ochomefurniture, OC Home serves customers across Dubai, Sharjah, and beyond, offering quality design that is accessible, welcoming, and built for real homes.
Visit our collection,
Furniture - /furniture
Homeware - /homeware
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