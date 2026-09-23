The Body Shop India Unveils New Corporate Diwali Gifting Collection For Businesses

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 23, 2026 6:39 am - The Body Shop India has launched a Diwali corporate gifting collection featuring cruelty-free, ethically sourced skincare and self-care hampers for employees, clients, and business partners.

New Delhi, India - The Body Shop India has announced the launch of its new Diwali-focused corporate gifting collection, offering businesses a curated range of cruelty-free, ethically sourced skincare and self-care hampers designed to make festive gifting for employees, clients, and partners more meaningful this season.

The launch comes as more companies across India move away from generic festive gifting toward options that genuinely reflect thoughtfulness and care. As corporate gifting continues to evolve from a routine formality into a genuine extension of workplace culture and brand values, businesses are increasingly seeking curated, high-quality options rather than mass-produced, generic gift items during the festive season.

The Body Shop's new range has been developed specifically with this shift in mind, offering a variety of corporate Diwali gifts built around the brand's established skincare and self-care philosophy. According to the company, the goal was to give businesses an option that feels celebratory and personal, while remaining scalable for large-volume corporate orders typical during the festive season.

A key focus of the launch is on strengthening the brand's offering for corporate gifts for employees, with the company noting that festive gifting has increasingly become a way for organizations to express genuine appreciation for their workforce, beyond routine year-end recognition. The collection includes curated hampers featuring products across the brand's popular ranges, including Tea Tree and Vitamin C, designed to suit a wide variety of preferences and skin types.

Speaking on the launch, a company spokesperson noted that corporate gifting during Diwali carries particular emotional significance in the Indian business context, and that the new collection was designed to help companies mark the occasion with gifts that feel considered rather than transactional. The spokesperson added that ethical sourcing and cruelty-free formulations remain central to the brand's offering, reflecting a growing expectation among businesses that their gifting choices align with broader corporate responsibility values.

The company also emphasized that the collection has been structured to support bulk ordering and consistent presentation, addressing a common challenge businesses face when sourcing large-scale festive gifts without compromising on individual gift quality or personalization.

This launch adds to The Body Shop India's expanding portfolio of skincare, haircare, bath and body, and fragrance products, reinforcing the brand's continued focus on offering natural, ethically sourced solutions suited to a wide range of personal care needs, now extended more deliberately into the corporate gifting space.

The new corporate Diwali gifting collection is now available for bulk ordering through The Body Shop India's dedicated corporate gifting page, with the company encouraging businesses to place orders early ahead of the festive season to ensure timely fulfillment.

For more information on the collection and bulk ordering options, businesses can visit The Body Shop India's official page. -