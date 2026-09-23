Mindfulness Journal For Children Ages 5-12: Inspire Creativity & Confidence

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 23, 2026 7:00 am - Set your child up for success by getting them the My Values Journal, a self-directed mindfulness journal designed to teach them important life lessons.

What if you could increase your child's chances of becoming an upstanding adult simply by getting them to journal a little bit every day? Well, now you can, thanks to the My Values Journal! Inside the journal are activities, illustrations, quotes, and stories meant to challenge your child to be creative, curious, and self-reflective. The journal is geared toward children ages 5 to 12; however, children of all ages can benefit from working through its contents.

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Why Journaling?

Expressive writing, like that done in the My Values Journal, provides your child with a range of benefits that support their emotional well-being, cognitive development, and academic success. For example, it helps them build up their emotional intelligence so they're better equipped to manage and share their thoughts and feelings. The journal also encourages goal setting, which can foster a sense of achievement and boost self-esteem.

“The primary purpose of the My Values Journal is to help children grow up to be good human beings with positive outlooks on life,” explained a spokesperson for the creative team behind the journal.“Your kids will learn the value of hard work, honesty, compassion, self-belief, and many other important principles.”

What's Inside The Journal?

Guiding your child on their journey through the My Values Journal is a cast of friendly cartoon characters, including Rita, Crystal, Maryam, Angad, Eric, and Fadel. In addition to assisting with the activities, they offer words of wisdom, comfort, and encouragement.

While it is recommended that your child work through the My Values Journal sequentially for continuity's sake, they can also complete portions out of sequence and still receive the same benefits. Going through the journal with friends, classmates, and family members can enhance the overall experience for them as well.

“My son has been using the My Values Journal for a few months now, and the change in his behaviour has been noticeable,” said a satisfied parent.“He is more mindful, expresses his feelings better, and has developed a deeper understanding of gratitude. This journal has become an invaluable tool in his daily routine, promoting both emotional growth and a positive mindset.”

What Happens When They're Finished The Journal?

An interesting exercise for you to try out with your child is to get them to revisit their responses to certain questions, activities, and prompts in the journal, which encourages them to reevaluate their moral positions. There are also bundles of supplemental materials that you can purchase for your child to get them to focus on specific topics. For example, some of the bundles concentrate on compassion, determination, and selflessness.

How Can I Purchase The My Values Journal?

You can purchase the My Values Journal for your child by visiting the website below. It is currently available in two formats - paperback (£15.00) and PDF (£10.00).

Go to and get your child a copy today!