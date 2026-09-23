The Sugar House Dentist Sets The Standard For Family & Cosmetic Dentistry In Salt Lake City

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 23, 2026 7:08 am - The Sugar House Dentist, led by Dr. James Shoff, DMD, offers full-service family, cosmetic, and restorative dental care in Salt Lake City - combining modern technology with personalized, community-focused patient care.

Salt Lake City, UT - For families across Sugar House, Salt Lake City, Murray, and Millcreek searching for a trusted Dentist In Salt Lake City, The Sugar House Dentist remains a go-to destination for comprehensive, compassionate dental care. Located at 1955 S 1300 E Ste L2 in Salt Lake City, the practice continues to build on its reputation for combining modern dental technology with a warm, welcoming, family-first approach to oral health.

Led by Dr James Shoff, DMD, alongside Dr Mackenzie Ann Feringa, DMD, The Sugar House Dentist offers a full range of dental services designed to meet the needs of patients at every stage of life - from routine cleanings and checkups for young children to advanced restorative and cosmetic procedures for adults. The practice has built its name on a simple philosophy: every patient deserves to be treated like family, not just another appointment on the schedule.

A Full-Service Dentist In Salt Lake City

What sets The Sugar House Dentist apart from other dental offices in the area is the sheer breadth of services available under one roof. Patients no longer need to bounce between multiple specialists for different procedures. The practice offers:

Cosmetic Dentistry - including porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and Invisalign clear braces for patients who want a straighter, brighter smile without the hassle of traditional metal braces.

Restorative Dentistry - dental crowns, dental bridges, and dentures for patients looking to repair damaged or missing teeth.

Dental Implants - including mini dental implants and implant-supported dentures, giving patients a long-term, natural-looking solution for tooth loss.

Family and Children's Dentistry - pediatric dentistry, oral cancer screenings, gum disease treatment, and tooth extractions, all delivered with an emphasis on comfort and patience for younger patients.

Emergency Dental Care - because dental pain doesn't wait for a convenient time, the office prioritises same-day appointments whenever possible for patients in urgent need.

Sedation Dentistry - for patients who experience anxiety at the thought of dental work, helping make even complex procedures far more manageable.

TMJ and TMD Treatment, and Migraine Relief - specialised therapies for patients dealing with jaw pain, tension headaches, and related discomfort.

Sleep Apnea and Snoring Therapy - an often-overlooked service that has helped many patients improve not just their oral health, but their overall quality of sleep and daily life.

This kind of comprehensive care is exactly what patients are looking for when they search for a Dentist In Salt Lake City who can handle whatever comes up - from a routine cleaning to an unexpected dental emergency - without the need for referrals to outside specialists.

Community-Focused Care

Beyond the clinical side of dentistry, The Sugar House Dentist has made community involvement a core part of its identity. The practice actively participates in Smiles for Life, a program that raises funds for local and global children's charities through cosmetic dentistry services. It's a cause that reflects the team's broader mission: using their skills not just to build healthy smiles, but to give back to the community that has supported them for years.

That community trust has not gone unnoticed. The team at The Sugar House Dentist was recognised with the Crown Council Dental Team of the Year award, a distinction that speaks to the office's commitment to excellence in patient care, team culture, and professional standards. For a practice that prides itself on knowing patients by name and treating them like extended family, the recognition is a reflection of years of consistent, high-quality service.

Patient reviews echo that same sentiment. Longtime patients frequently mention the friendly, efficient atmosphere of the office and the thoroughness of the hygienists and dental staff. Several patients note that they continue driving significant distances - even past other dental offices closer to home - because of the quality and comfort they've come to expect from the team.

Modern Technology Meets Personalised Care

The Sugar House Dentist has also invested in modern dental technology to ensure patients receive efficient, accurate, and comfortable treatment. From advanced imaging tools used in diagnostics to techniques like the pinhole gum rejuvenation method - a minimally invasive alternative to traditional gum grafting surgery - the practice stays current with dental advancements so patients benefit from both innovation and comfort.

This blend of technology and old-fashioned personal attention is part of what makes the office a standout choice for anyone typing "Dentist In Salt Lake City" into a search bar. It's not just about finding a nearby office - it's about finding a dental team that will be a long-term partner in a patient's oral health journey.

Serving Sugar House and Beyond

While the practice takes its name from the Sugar House neighbourhood, its reach extends well beyond it. The Sugar House Dentist regularly welcomes patients from Salt Lake City, Murray, and Millcreek, and the office has become a trusted resource for families throughout the greater Salt Lake Valley. Whether patients are looking for a new family dentist after moving to the area, searching for a second opinion on a treatment plan, or simply overdue for a checkup, the practice makes it a priority to accommodate new patients promptly.

Scheduling an Appointment

New and returning patients can reach The Sugar House Dentist by calling or texting (801) 618-0197 to learn more about the full range of services offered, meet the doctors, and request an appointment online. The office is located at 1955 S 1300 E Ste L2, Salt Lake City, UT 84105.

For anyone in the Salt Lake Valley currently searching for a dependable, full-service Dentist In Salt Lake City, The Sugar House Dentist continues to offer what many patients are looking for: a knowledgeable team, a comfortable environment, and a genuine commitment to long-term patient relationships.

About The Sugar House Dentist

The Sugar House Dentist is a family and cosmetic dental practice located in Salt Lake City, Utah, led by Dr James Shoff, DMD, and Dr Mackenzie Ann Feringa, DMD. The practice offers a wide range of services, including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, restorative dentistry, sedation dentistry, emergency care, and family dentistry for patients of all ages. Learn more at

Media Contact:

The Sugar House Dentist

1955 S 1300 E Ste L2, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Phone: (801) 618-0197

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