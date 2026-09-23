MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 23, 2026 7:20 am - As counterfeits grow more sophisticated, Las Vegas curator Aaron Klausman says the single best protection isn't a checklist - it's choosing the right partner

LAS VEGAS - Buying or selling a luxury watch is a significant transaction, often involving thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars, and a degree of anxiety comes with it. Is the watch genuine? Is the price fair? Will the seller stand behind it? Goldbro Timepieces is addressing those concerns head-on, with a clear message for consumers: the most effective way to transact with confidence isn't a magnifying loupe or a checklist. It's choosing a trusted partner.

"People focus so much on scrutinizing the watch that they overlook the more important question, who is selling it," said Aaron Klausman, CEO of Goldbro Timepieces. "In a market where counterfeits, altered watches, and faked paperwork are everywhere, the seller shapes your risk as much as the watch itself. Get the partner right, and nearly every other worry takes care of itself."

Why the Dealer Matters More Than the Watch

Klausman notes that most watch scams begin not with a bad watch but with a bad actor. Counterfeits have grown remarkably sophisticated, "frankenwatches" combine genuine and fake parts, and fraudulent documentation is now its own industry. Against that backdrop, he argues, the identity and accountability of the seller are paramount.

"Experienced collectors will tell you the same thing: buy the seller first, then the watch," Klausman said. "The right dealer brings expertise, transparency, and accountability that a random online listing simply cannot. That's what turns a nerve-wracking purchase into a confident one."

The Hallmarks of a Trustworthy Dealer

Klausman outlines several signals that separate a reputable dealer from a risky one. Chief among them is a defined authentication process. "A legitimate dealer can explain exactly how they verify a watch, checking serial and reference numbers, dial printing, case construction, and opening the caseback to examine the movement," he said. "If a seller can't describe their process, that tells you everything."

Transparency is equally important. A trustworthy dealer answers direct questions openly, whether a watch has been polished, serviced, or had parts replaced, and never pressures a buyer. Clear return policies, guarantees, and a straightforward answer to how authenticity disputes are handled all signal genuine accountability. So does a real track record built on consistent reviews, longevity, and repeat clients.

The Red Flags to Avoid

Just as telling, Klausman says, are the warning signs. Buyers should be wary of prices that seem too good to be true, sellers who resist independent authentication, reluctance to share detailed photos of the movement and engravings, pressure for untraceable wire payment, manufactured urgency, or the absence of any return path.

He reserves particular emphasis for a common misconception. "Never mistake box and papers for proof," Klausman said. "Documentation supports a watch's story, but only expert examination of the watch itself can confirm it. Papers can be faked or mismatched. The watch has to be verified."

Confidence on Both Sides of the Deal

The right partner, Klausman explains, transforms the experience whether a client is buying or selling. "When you buy from a trusted dealer, you're not gambling on a stranger's word. You're getting a watch that's already been professionally authenticated, honestly described, and fairly priced, backed by someone who stands behind it. That's the difference between hoping you got it right and knowing you did."

Sellers benefit from the same trust. "When you sell, you deserve a transparent, data-based valuation, not a lowball guess, and a secure, respectful transaction," he said. "You should understand exactly what your watch is worth every step of the way."

How Goldbro Earns That Trust

Klausman says these principles define how Goldbro operates. Every watch is authenticated through hands-on, movement-level inspection rather than judged from photos or assumptions. Pricing is grounded in real market data, condition is disclosed honestly, and clients receive patient, advisory guidance focused on their best outcome rather than pressure to close a sale.

Because Goldbro buys, sells, trades, sources, and restores fine watches, it serves as a reliable partner for the entire life of a timepiece, helping clients acquire the right watch today and offering an accountable path to sell or trade tomorrow. Continuing a family legacy dating to 1895, the company treats trust as the foundation of the business rather than a marketing line.

"A luxury watch transaction should feel exciting, not stressful," Klausman said. "Choose a partner with real expertise, genuine transparency, and a proven track record, and you can buy or sell with complete peace of mind. Our job isn't to sell you a watch, it's to earn your trust. That's been our standard since 1895."

About Goldbro Timepieces

Goldbro Timepieces is a Las Vegas–based curator of premium pre-owned and unworn Swiss watches, continuing a family legacy dating to 1895. The company buys, sells, trades, sources, and restores fine timepieces and operates as an independent curator and reseller - not an authorized dealer for any brand mentioned.