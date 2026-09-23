President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To Vice President Of United Arab Emirates

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Your Highness,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of your brother, a prominent statesman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Following this irreparable loss, I share your grief and, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you and all members of your family.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!" the letter reads.