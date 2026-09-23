Fairplay Sports Media Strikes Landmark Deal With Wire Markets To Bring Prediction Markets To Its Global Audience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bruin Capital-backed FairPlay Sports Media makes strategic investment in WagerWire as part of a broad affiliate, technology and media network partnership.

GIBRALTAR & LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FairPlay Sports Media and WagerWire today announced a strategic partnership to bring Wire Markets to FairPlay's international sports audiences. As part of the partnership, FairPlay has also made a strategic investment in WagerWire.

Through the collaboration, FairPlay has the ability to market and promote Wire Markets, WagerWire's international prediction-market platform, across its own select brands and integrate into its significant media network. Connecting to sports fans already researching odds and comparing outcomes.

Europe represents a particularly compelling market for prediction markets, with a sophisticated betting audience already accustomed to comparing prices across iGaming operators. Wire Markets has created the solution to extend that behaviour into prediction markets, aggregating available order books into a single marketplace and routing trades to the best available price.

By embedding Wire Markets within its media experiences, FairPlay can connect content, data, and audience intent directly to a regulated marketplace where users can act on what they believe will happen next, creating a new model for how media companies participate in the prediction-market economy.

Stuart Simms, Group CEO of FairPlay Sports Media, said of the deal:“Prediction markets are a natural fit for FairPlay Sports Media because they bring together many of the things we already do best: helping consumers make more informed decisions, connecting audiences with market-leading technology, and creating new ways for media brands to engage and monetise their users.

Partnering with Wire Markets, FairPlay can provide users research and comparison tools, whilst accessing the best predictions. Together we believe we can bring these new capabilities to a wide range of media environments, creating more useful, engaging experiences.”

Marketplace technology has been core to WagerWire since the company pioneered a secondary marketplace for online sports wagers in the U.S. It has since applied that trading-first foundation to global event contracts and prediction markets via Wire Markets, which has received approval in principle from HM Government of Gibraltar, the second company to receive such a designation under the jurisdiction's dedicated regulatory framework.

Zach Doctor, Group CEO of WagerWire and Wire Markets, commented:“Prediction markets are a new engagement layer for sports, politics and entertainment channels, and the race is now on to connect these markets with global audiences. Recent major acquisitions and funding rounds in predictions are a major signal of where the industry is headed; FairPlay's investment in WagerWire reflects that same conviction on an international scale. FairPlay already sits at the point where millions of sports fans research, compare and decide what they think happens next. By integrating Wire Markets, that intent can be converted into action directly on the platform, giving users a superior experience while unlocking a new high growth revenue stream for FairPlay.”

About FairPlay Sports Media

FairPlay Sports Media operates globally at the intersection of high-intent sports audiences, premium media companies and betting operators.

With its proprietary technology platforms, 25 year legacy of Oddschecker, AI advancements and 1st party data capabilities positions Fairplay as one of the leading technology providers in the sports market.

By combining deep market expertise with technical proficiency, FairPlay Sports Media bridges the gap between sports content and sustainable monetisation.

FairPlay Sports Media is a Bruin Capital company headquartered in London, UK, and has operations in North America and throughout Europe, supported by a global workforce of over 200 employees. For more information, see fairplaysportsmedia.com

About Wire Industries

Wire Industries, parent company to WagerWire, is a sports technology company building marketplace infrastructure for the global sports economy. Founded in California in 2021, Wire Industries pioneered the secondary market for online sports wagers in the U.S. and is now applying its trading technology to prediction markets through Wire Markets. Wire Markets will operate from Gibraltar under HM Government of Gibraltar's dedicated regulatory framework for prediction markets, providing a regulated international foundation for global growth. The company operates across technology, media and gaming, connecting audiences with more transparent, flexible and dynamic ways to participate in markets.

For more information, visit wiremarkets.co

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FairPlay Sports Media and WagerWire Announce Strategic Partnership Prediction Market Infrastructure for Global Sports Media

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