Operation Bluebird Launches Tweet, Opening Its Doors To A Growing Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After a positive two-week soft launch, Tweet is expanding early access and inviting more people to join its fast-growing community of Founders, Fighters, and Centurions.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes David really does take on Goliath.

That's the story behind Tweet, a new social media platform that is taking on the established giants of social networking with something refreshingly simple: love, fun, and real conversations.

Following a successful two-week soft launch, Tweet is now opening its doors to a much larger audience. Bluebird has quickly filled their initial goal of 7,500 users and are ready to open up Tweet to a wider audience. The vast majority of whom have paid for access, with Founders paying $20, Fighters $40, and Centurions $100 to be part of Tweet from the beginning. That early support has given Tweet a powerful signal: social media is broken and people are looking for someone to fix it.

Built With Its Community - Not Just For It

Tweet isn't pretending to have everything figured out. Like every technology startup, the platform has experienced its share of growing pains. But something unusual is happening. Instead of simply complaining about problems, its "Tweeps" are actively helping build the product. They're identifying bugs, suggesting solutions, recommending new features and sharing ideas about how the platform can improve.

“We're building Tweet with our Tweeps,” said Steve Coates, Bluebirds President and General Counsel.“The response we've received in just two weeks has been awesome. People aren't just joining - they're participating. They're telling us what they love, what needs work, what they'd like to see next, and they're helping us make it happen. We think that Tweet is sweet and they are showing us that they do too.”

The Town Square, Now Built On Trust

In order to keep tweet a safe town square for people to participate in, Bluebird is working on VERA, its verification technology. VERA is designed to add trust to what people read. It is built to show the source and the context behind a tweet, and to let each user set a threshold for what appears in their feed. Freedom of speech, not freedom of reach. The platform is designed to be non-toxic: no rage-bait ranking, no black box. VERA is in development and the company plans to release it soon.

Now, They're Going Big

The two-week soft launch was intentionally limited, allowing Tweet to test the platform, listen to its users and make improvements before opening access more broadly. Now, with that early community providing such positive feedback, Tweet is ready to spread its wings. More people will be invited to join. More conversations will begin, more ideas will come from the community. Tweet sees that as part of the journey. To help further expand its user base, Bluebird will soon be offering Tweet in the app store (it's on a web browser to date).

“David did not come to fight Goliath. He came to bring his brothers their lunch. Bluebird didn't come to fight Goliath, we came to serve the public discourse, to build a place people can actually trust” says Coates.“Come join us at Tweet.app.”

About Operation Bluebird, Inc. Bluebird is a trust-infrastructure company rebuilding social media around verification rather than moderation, powered by its VERA veracity engine. Trust First. Operation Bluebird, Inc. is not affiliated with X Corp in any way.

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