IP Fabric Expands Its Network Digital Twin With Application Awareness And A Cloud-Native Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities connect critical applications to the infrastructure beneath them, building a foundation for reliable AIOps and network automation.

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Fabric, the leading network digital twin platform, today announced a major platform expansion that introduces application-aware infrastructure mapping and a redesigned cloud-native data model, both of which can be accessed via IP Fabric's hosted MCP server. Together, these capabilities make IP Fabric the first read-only platform that connects verified network and cloud data to the application layer, providing a full-stack deterministic data foundation for trustworthy AIOps, automation and network assurance.

As enterprises adopt AI and automation, the quality and context of the underlying data have become critical for success. Application inventories, network paths, cloud resources and security controls are often divided among APM platforms, CMDBs, cloud consoles, network tools and microsegmentation systems. This fragmentation limits what AI can reliably determine about the infrastructure that is supporting critical business services.

IP Fabric gives teams the unified, vendor-neutral visibility they need to understand the exact paths, devices, and controls that applications depend on. This unparalleled visibility also gives AI and automation a current model of network, cloud and application behavior, rather than letting them infer those relationships from fragmented sources. IP Fabric's read-only architecture also preserves the separation of duties between the systems that execute changes and the ones that validate those changes were implemented as intended, which is an essential requirement for governing AI-assisted operations.

“Enterprises want AI and automation to take on more operational work, but neither can be trusted when the underlying data is incomplete or inferred,” said Pavel Bykov, CEO of IP Fabric.“IP Fabric is the ground truth that organizations need to understand what critical applications depend on, what is at risk when the environment changes and whether the intended outcome was achieved.”

Correlating Network, Cloud, and Application Data-Automatically

IP Fabric's application infrastructure mapping capability introduces applications, workloads and flows as first-class objects within the platform. Through IP Fabric's existing hosted MCP server, users and AI agents can query evidence-grade application, network and cloud context using natural language. This new capability builds on IP Fabric's recently announced partnership with Illumio, which is the first native integration providing application and workload context. More integrations are planned, and application data can also be ingested via CSV or API.

With IP Fabric, teams and AI agents can move beyond searching through inventories and begin addressing operational questions such as:



What infrastructure does this application depend on?

What changed that could be affecting this application?

Which applications rely on a device before it is upgraded or taken offline?

Which network, cloud or workload-level control is permitting or blocking a path? Which applications could a compromised workload potentially reach?



IP Fabric's deterministic insights can be used to automatically generate daily dependency reports and pre / post-change impact summaries. They can also be used to inform external automation platforms and AI agents to guide their actions.

During all of these processes, IP Fabric remains an independent, read-only source for analyzing and validating network, cloud, and application behavior. This approach gives organizations a practical governance model for AIOps: AI can analyze verified data and recommend action without combining analysis, execution and validation in a single system.

Redesigned for Cloud Operations and Economics

IP Fabric now understands and models cloud environments the way cloud providers do. Its cloud-native approach treats VPCs and VNets, subnets, virtual network interfaces, route tables, peerings and security policies as first-class entities, providing a clearer and more accurate view of how hybrid multi-cloud environments are connected.

The model strengthens path analysis within cloud environments, across peered networks and between cloud and on-premises infrastructure. It also evaluates AWS Security Groups, network access control lists (ACLs), and Azure Network Security Groups to determine whether traffic is permitted or blocked, showing the policy that is responsible. This gives IT teams and AI agents the verified, current network and cloud truth that's needed to resolve incidents faster, understand change impact and reduce operational risk.

The release also introduces Cloud Consumption Units, a transparent approach to cloud discovery licensing that makes it easier to plan for expanding coverage. Additional enhancements include labels for organizing network objects, broader discovery coverage, deeper NetBox integration and cloud site separation.

Setting the Standard for Application-Aware Cloud and Network Assurance

With this release, IP Fabric gives cloud, network, security and application teams a shared foundation for understanding how infrastructure supports critical business services. It also gives AI and automation the verified context needed to support operational decisions at scale.

The new capabilities are included in IP Fabric version 8.1, which is available now. Visit the IP Fabric blog to learn more.

Frequently Asked Questions:



Q: What is an application-aware network digital twin?

A: An application-aware network digital twin connects application and workload context with a verified model of the network and cloud infrastructure supporting them. IP Fabric enables teams to see applications, workloads and flows alongside observed cloud and network behavior, helping them understand application dependencies and the potential effects of network, cloud or security changes.

Q: How is application infrastructure mapping different from application performance monitoring?

A: Application performance monitoring tools analyze application performance, transactions and user experience. Application Infrastructure Mapping focuses on the infrastructure an application relies on, including network paths, cloud resources and security controls. The technologies are complementary: APM can identify an application problem, while IP Fabric helps determine whether connectivity or policy is causing it.

Q: How does IP Fabric's cloud-native model improve hybrid multi-cloud visibility?

A: IP Fabric represents VPCs and VNets, subnets, virtual network interfaces, route tables, peerings and security policies as native cloud entities. This provides a more familiar view of inventory and path analysis for cloud engineers, giving them visibility into their environments across peered networks and between cloud and on-premises infrastructure. It can also identify the AWS or Azure security policy that permits or blocks a path.

Q: Why is application infrastructure mapping important in hybrid environments?

A: Modern applications often span data centers, public clouds and multiple layers of security enforcement. Application infrastructure mapping connects those applications and workloads to the network and cloud paths that they depend on. This helps teams identify hidden dependencies, assess the potential impact of changes, investigate connectivity problems and validate segmentation across the full hybrid environment.

About IP Fabric

IP Fabric is the first application-aware cloud and network digital twin platform, offering a unified and continuously validated view of on-prem, cloud, and host-level environments to improve stability, security and spend. Within minutes, the platform creates a read-only view of devices, state, configurations and interdependencies, normalizing multi-vendor data and revealing operational truth through automated intent checks. By uncovering risks and providing deterministic insights, IP Fabric empowers enterprises to accelerate IT and business transformation while reducing costs. Trusted by industry leaders like Red Hat, Major League Baseball and Air France, IP Fabric delivers the foundation for end-to-end network governance. Learn more at ipfabric.io and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

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