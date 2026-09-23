Delinea Appoints Timothy Regan As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Dropbox CFO who helped take the company public joins as Delinea scales its identity security platform for the AI era

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the identity security platform that continuously controls what AI agents, humans, and machines can do and for how long, today announced the appointment of Timothy Regan, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. Regan joins the executive team to sharpen Delinea's commercial and operational discipline as the company continues to scale.

Regan brings more than two decades of financial leadership across high-growth technology companies. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox from 2020 to 2025, and subsequently as an advisor to the company through early 2026. He joined Dropbox in 2016 as Chief Accounting Officer, and helped guide the company through its 2018 IPO. Earlier in his career, Regan served as VP Finance Controller at Pandora Media and held senior finance positions at Dolby Laboratories and Ernst & Young LLP.

"AI is significantly expanding the identity security market," said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. "As agents take on more work across the enterprise, organizations count on Delinea to control what those agents are allowed to do. Tim brings deep experience in building systems for scale and operational rigor that will help us capture the opportunity in front of us."

As CFO, Regan will lead Delinea's global finance organization and work closely with the leadership team to strengthen the company's commercial and operational foundation. Delinea surpassed $500 million in annual recurring revenue in 2025, and serves more than 9,000 customers worldwide, including over two-thirds of the Fortune 100.

"AI is turning identity into the control point for enterprise security, and Delinea has the platform and the customer base to lead that market," said Regan. "I've spent the past decade building finance organizations that hold up under scrutiny, and I look forward to bringing that operational discipline to Delinea."

Regan holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Georgetown University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

See how the Delinea Platform governs what AI agents, humans, and machines can do once they have access: delinea.com/products.

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security platform that continuously controls what AI agents, humans, and machines can do and for how long. It enforces just-in-time authorization at the moment of action, not just when access is first granted, reducing reliance on standing privilege across on-premises, multi-cloud, and ephemeral infrastructure. Built on deep privileged access management expertise, the Delinea Platform continuously discovers identities, analyzes risk, and enforces least privilege, so every access decision is defensible. This gives organizations the visibility and control to adopt AI with confidence. Learn more at delinea.com.

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