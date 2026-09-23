Tycho.AI Awarded $900K U.S. Special Operations Command Contract To Develop Small-Form-Factor Counter-UAS Interceptor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANCHOR OTA expands Tycho.AI autonomy portfolio and accelerates point-defense for dismounted Special Operations Forces operating in contested environments

Cambridge, MA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tycho.AI today announced it has been awarded a $900,000 contract by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) under the Advancing Naval Capabilities through Holistic Opportunities and Resources (ANCHOR) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA). Under the terms of the 12-month agreement, Tycho.AI will design, test, and deliver an advanced small-form-factor (SFF) counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) prototype interceptor designed for dismounted Special Operations Forces (SOF).

"Modern combat demands rapid, autonomous, and portable defense capabilities that keep operators safe without slowing them down," said Dr. Sertac Karaman, Founder of Tycho.AI. "Supporting USSOCOM through the ANCHOR OTA allows us to work side-by-side with operators to deliver an effective, battle-ready interceptor that delivers agile autonomy in a compact, lightweight package."

Tycho.AI's SFF interceptor is a rapidly deployable, man-packable quadcopter for point defense against Group 1 and Group 2 UAS threats. With the company's proprietary hardware and software autonomy stack at its core, the platform is fully autonomous from launch to intercept. It enables dismounted mobile ground troops to counter threats and complete missions on the move in comms-denied and degraded environments. The interceptor is designed with open-architecture standards and a modular payload bay to meet current and future threats.

Over the 12-month period of performance, Tycho.AI will design and develop 10 prototype interceptors and conduct new equipment training and multiple live-fire warfighter evaluations with Special Operations Command.

The SFF interceptor expands Tycho.AI's portfolio of fast, agile autonomous platforms, which includes Halley -a versatile tailsitter airframe built for C-UAS intercept, one-way attack, swarm formations, and ISR operations. Weighing just 5.2 pounds, the lightweight, foldable platform features tool-free assembly for rapid deployment and easy transport. Halley delivers full autonomy to enhance lethality, efficiency, and survivability across domains. Launched earlier this year, it has already proven its performance in multiple customer evaluations, including T-REX 26-2.

About Tycho.AI

Tycho.AI builds mission-critical autonomy software and mission-optimized compute hardware for unmanned systems in GPS-denied and comms-contested environments. The company's edge-executable AI enables precision navigation and fully autonomous operation to support a wide range of mission sets, including C-UAS intercept, one-way attack, over-the-water operations, and swarm formations. Steered by national security experts and MIT-educated engineers, Tycho.AI is reshaping the future of battlefield autonomy. Visit tycho.ai for more information.

DISCLAIMER: The appearance of U.S. Department of War (DoW) visual information does not imply or constitute DoW endorsement.

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Prototype C-UAS Interceptor Under Development for USSOCOM Ground Troops