Zita Cobb To Deliver Keynote At The 2026 Esri Canada User Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian business leader and social entrepreneur will explore how place-based thinking, local knowledge and data strengthen communities and economies

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Zita Cobb will keynote the 2026 Esri Canada User Conference on October 22, sharing lessons from Fogo Island on place-based economies, community prosperity and economic resilience.

Taking place October 21–22 in Toronto, Canada's premier geographic information system (GIS) event will explore the theme“GIS – Creating a More Intelligent World.” The two-day program will feature plenaries, product demonstrations, customer presentations, technical sessions, networking and new spotlight sessions on GIS for Good, Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence.



TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esri Canada today announced that Zita Cobb, CEO and founder of the Shorefast Institute for Place-Based Economies, will deliver a keynote address at the 2026 Esri Canada User Conference, taking place on October 21-22 at the Toronto Congress Centre. The conference is Canada's largest gathering of geographic information system (GIS) professionals. Themed “GIS – Creating a More Intelligent World,” the event will explore how geographical thinking, mapping and analytics help people better understand complex challenges, make informed decisions and shape a more resilient future.

Ms. Cobb will share lessons from Fogo Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and discuss how communities can build economic resilience by drawing on their distinctive assets, local knowledge and sense of place. Her keynote will examine the relationship between place-based economies, community prosperity and the role of data in helping people better understand and strengthen the places they call home. She will also join Esri Canada President Alex Miller for a discussion about intelligent communities and how GIS professionals can help connect and support Canadian communities.

“Zita has demonstrated that a deep understanding of place can be a powerful foundation for economic resilience, human dignity and community prosperity,” says Alex Miller, president, Esri Canada.“Her work reminds us that data and technology are most valuable when they help people see their communities more clearly and act on what makes them distinctive. We're honoured to welcome Zita to our GIS user community and look forward to an inspiring conversation about how geographical thinking can help build stronger communities and a more intelligent world.”

After building a successful career in the technology sector, including serving as chief financial officer of JDS Fitel, a global leader in fibre optics technology, and later moving into the role of senior vice president, strategy and integration of JDS Uniphase following a merger in 1999, Ms. Cobb returned to her home on Fogo Island and co-founded Shorefast with her brothers in 2004. Through Shorefast and the creation of Fogo Island Inn, she has helped establish internationally recognized models for community prosperity and economic resilience. In 2025, she launched the Shorefast Institute for Place-Based Economies, which brings together communities, governments and markets to develop and expand place-based approaches to economic development. Ms. Cobb is a member of the Order of Canada and the first social entrepreneur inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

Over two days, Esri Canada User Conference attendees will:



Hear from Alex Miller, Ms. Cobb, Canadian innovators and GIS leaders during plenary presentations focused on the power of the geographic approach.

Explore advances in Esri's ArcGIS platform, location intelligence and geospatial artificial intelligence (Geospatial AI) through product demonstrations and real-world applications.

Learn from customer presentations illustrating how organizations are using GIS to address issues and realize opportunities in areas such as land and infrastructure management, economic development and resource planning.

Participate in technical sessions, user presentations, spotlight sessions, Expo theatre presentations and special interest groups. Connect with peers, industry partners and Esri Canada experts through networking opportunities and the conference Expo.



New spotlight sessions will bring together customer stories around shared themes, including GIS for Good, Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence, giving attendees a closer look at how organizations are applying GIS to support communities, improve operations and expand their impact.

Ms. Cobb's keynote will take place during the second day of the conference (October 22).

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government, and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada's products and services help advance successful digital transformation. The company serves more than 14,000 organizations from 14 offices across Canada and is based in Toronto. Esri Canada has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 14 consecutive years. More information can be found at esri.ca. Follow Esri Canada on X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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Esri Canada

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