The Bank Of Lithuania Has Approved The Base Prospectus Of AB“Civinity” Regarding EUR 50,000,000 Bond Programme For The Issuance Of Bonds In The Amount Of Up To EUR 26,650,000 To Be Admitted To Trading On The Regulated Market

AB 'Civinity' (the 'Company' ) has prepared a base prospectus for a programme of fixed-rate bonds with a maturity of up to 4 years and a nominal value of up to EUR 50,000,000 (ISIN LT0000134413) (the ' Bonds' ) for the issue and admission to trading on a regulated market of bonds with a nominal value of up to EUR 26,650,000 (the ' Programme' ) (the ' Prospectus '), approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 23 September 2026.

Bonds with a value of EUR 23,350,000 under the same Programme and ISIN LT0000134413 have already been issued previously:

(i) Bonds with a value of EUR 10,350,000 were issued on 17 July 2025 pursuant to the exemption provided for in Article 1(4)(d) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation) (an offer of securities addressed to investors who acquire securities for a total amount of not less than EUR 100,000 per investor);

(ii) Bonds with a value of EUR 13,000,000 were issued on 17 June 2026 in accordance with the prospectus dated 17 July 2025 for the issuance and admittance to trading on the regulated market of bonds with a total value not exceeding EUR 50,000,000, approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 18 July 2025.

The remaining amount of Bonds that may be issued and admitted to trading on the regulated market of AB 'Nasdaq Vilnius' pursuant to this Prospectus is EUR 26,650,000. All Bonds already issued under the Programme and those to be issued subsequently will be issued with a single ISIN code of LT0000134413 under the same Programme.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Legislation in certain jurisdictions may restrict the right to distribute this announcement and other information relating to securities. Persons who receive this announcement or other relevant information must familiarise themselves with and comply with such restrictions. This announcement is not intended for distribution to news agencies in the United States or for dissemination in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such dissemination is not permitted. Furthermore, the securities referred to in this notice have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to persons in the United States, unless such securities are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is obtained. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States of America.

This notice does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to sell or to purchase securities or investments in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information about the Company, the Bonds and their admission to trading on a regulated market. The Prospectus is published on the Company's website at, as well as at.

The approval of the Prospectus should not be regarded as an endorsement of the quality of the Bonds to be admitted to trading on a regulated market. Prospective investors are advised to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision so that they understand all the potential risks and returns associated with the decision to invest in the Bonds.

Person responsible for the publication of information:

Darius Alutis

Head of the Legal Department at AB“Civinity”

Email: ...

Mobile: +370 613 06099

Attachments



LB Sprendimas_Civinity_2026_428-75 Prospectus_retail_(Civinity) (2026_09_22)(FINAL)