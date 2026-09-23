Callan Family Office Appoints Chuck Moore As Director Of Data Solutions & Reporting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The appointment strengthens Callan Family Office's data infrastructure and reporting capabilities, reinforcing the firm's commitment to delivering sophisticated, technology-driven solutions for ultra-high-net-worth families.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments across the United States, today announced that Chuck Moore has joined the firm as Director of Data Solutions & Reporting.

In this role, Moore leads the firm's financial data ecosystem and reporting platform strategy across the Family Office Services & Advisory platform. He is responsible for ensuring the integrity, accuracy, and accessibility of client data while delivering sophisticated reporting solutions that support informed decision-making for ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, and advisors. As the firm's business owner for data solutions and reporting, Moore partners closely with Operations, Technology, Investment Management, and Client Service teams to enhance scalability, efficiency, and the client experience.

"As our clients' financial lives grow more complex, the ability to deliver timely, accurate, and meaningful reporting has never been more critical," said Jack Ginter, Chief Executive Officer of Callan Family Office. "Chuck's arrival underscores our continued investment in the technology and talent that allow us to serve ultra-high-net-worth families at the highest level."

Moore oversees the firm's reporting infrastructure with a particular focus on Addepar as the central source of truth for client financial information. He is responsible for data governance, platform utilization, reporting standardization, and cross-system integration, ensuring seamless connectivity across the firm's technology ecosystem. He works closely with advisors and clients to translate complex financial data into meaningful insights through customized reporting, performance analysis, consolidated balance sheets, and family office reporting solutions, and leads initiatives focused on automation, operational efficiency, and process improvement to strengthen the firm's reporting capabilities and support future growth.

"Chuck's depth of knowledge is exactly what we need as we continue to scale our data and reporting capabilities," said Dan Burke, Chief Technology Officer of Callan Family Office. "His track record of building standardized, scalable reporting infrastructure for complex advisory businesses will directly benefit our clients and the advisors who serve them, and he brings a builder's mindset that fits perfectly with where we're taking our technology strategy."

Prior to joining Callan Family Office, Moore served as Assistant Vice President and Team Lead of Data Solutions at iCapital, formerly Mirador, where he was recognized as a firm-wide expert on the Addepar platform. During his tenure, he led enterprise-level implementations for large RIAs, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth advisory teams, developed standardized onboarding and reporting processes, and built high-performing teams focused on platform implementation and client support. Earlier in his career, Moore held leadership roles with MedStar Health, Adrian Day Asset Management, RNR Wealth Management Solutions, Fortigent, and Financial Concepts.

"I'm excited to join Callan Family Office at a time when the firm is so clearly investing in the data and technology infrastructure that ultra-high-net-worth families and their advisors depend on," Moore said. " I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and helping the team deliver even greater clarity into the complex wealth structures and investment portfolios our clients navigate every day."

About Callan Family Office

Independently owned and operated, Callan Family Office was founded by experienced wealth professionals to provide investment management, thoughtful personalized advice, and holistic financial planning to ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments. The firm's principals have spent their careers serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, family offices, and institutions.

Callan Family Office has agreements with Callan LLC to use the Callan® tradename in providing investment advisory services to the ultra-high-net-worth market segment and to access Callan's institutional-quality research, education, and investment guidance experience. Callan Family Office and Callan LLC are independent, unaffiliated investment advisory firms separately registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Callan Family Office is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

CONTACT: For Callan Family Office Christina Diabo VOCATUS...