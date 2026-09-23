Influential Women Features Makenzie Mullin: Redefining Insurance Restoration Through Integrity

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Faith-Driven Roofing and Insurance Restoration Professional Helps Contractors and Homeowners Navigate a Changing IndustryOverland Park, Kansas – Makenzie Mullin is bringing a distinctive combination of technical knowledge, sales expertise, client advocacy, and entrepreneurial thinking to the insurance restoration and roofing industries. As the founder of Insurance Restoration Consultants (IRC), Makenzie works with contractors to develop AI-aware, profit-controlled sales systems designed to help businesses adapt to an increasingly complex market. Her work addresses changing insurance carrier models, higher deductibles, predictive underwriting, impact-resistant roofing systems, and the need for contractors to protect margins while creating sustainable enterprise value.Makenzie's professional path is unconventional. With an academic background in chemistry and biology, experience in healthcare-oriented environments, and a history as a Division I volleyball player, she developed a perspective grounded in discipline, observation, communication, and resilience. Today, she applies those qualities to insurance restoration, roofing consulting, storm-related claims, sales strategy, and brand development.Through IRC, The Blonde Roofer, and her partnership with American Patriots Roofing, Makenzie works across residential and commercial projects while helping contractors and homeowners better understand the insurance restoration process. Her approach is rooted in education rather than confusion, with an emphasis on helping people understand property assessments, scopes of loss, claim strategy, and the financial realities surrounding restoration work.For Makenzie, however, professional success is not simply about revenue. It is about the principles behind the work.Faith, Integrity, And The Decision To Do What Is RightMakenzie attributes much of her success to her faith. She believes that treating people well, doing the right thing, and maintaining perspective through difficult moments provide a foundation that cannot easily be shaken by outside criticism.Her career has exposed her to situations in which people question knowledge, experience, and credibility. Rather than allowing those moments to define her, Makenzie turns back to the values that have guided her throughout her life. She believes people cannot allow outside circumstances or other people's opinions to become the common denominator that determines who they are.That mindset has helped her navigate difficult periods and continue moving forward when circumstances have been challenging. Makenzie describes that internal drive as a feeling of hope and an energy similar to that of a lion - a conviction that there is more ahead and that difficult moments do not represent the end of the story.Her philosophy is ultimately straightforward: do what is right, treat people correctly, and remain committed to being a good human being.For Makenzie, that principle is more meaningful than financial success alone. She believes there is a particular satisfaction in knowing that she has set an example and acted with integrity, regardless of the monetary outcome.Choosing Growth Over FearOne of the most influential pieces of career advice Makenzie received came from Bill Curry, a former professional football player, whom she encountered at a legal convention in Arizona. Curry told her that there are two pains in life: the pain of fear and the pain of regret. In his view, people ultimately have to choose between them.The message resonated deeply with Makenzie because she believes growth requires discomfort. She does not view uncomfortable situations as evidence that someone is on the wrong path. Instead, she sees them as opportunities to learn, develop confidence, and discover possibilities that would otherwise remain inaccessible.That philosophy also connects to advice she received from doctors during the period when she was considering becoming a physician assistant. She was told that if a person is never uncomfortable, that person is not learning.Makenzie has carried that lesson into her current career.For her, rejection is not necessarily something to avoid. It can become part of the process of developing resilience. Whether someone is knocking on doors, learning a new technical skill, speaking with homeowners, navigating a sales conversation, or stepping into an unfamiliar professional environment, discomfort can signal that growth is taking place.Her message is simple: get uncomfortable.Creating Opportunities For Women And Future Healthcare ProfessionalsMakenzie is particularly passionate about creating opportunities for young women and individuals who may not view roofing or insurance restoration as part of their professional future.She believes the skills developed through sales and restoration work can translate into other careers, including healthcare. Communication, confidence, empathy, interpersonal awareness, and the ability to speak with people from different backgrounds are essential qualities for healthcare providers. In Makenzie's view, experience with door-to-door sales, property assessments, and customer conversations can provide lessons that complement academic achievement.She believes applicants to healthcare programs can benefit from demonstrating who they are beyond their grades. Real-world experience can show initiative, resilience, communication skills, and a willingness to work through challenges.Makenzie also sees restoration sales as a potential way for people to create temporary financial stability while pursuing another long-term goal. She does not expect everyone who enters her programs or works within the industry to become a lifelong roofer.Instead, she wants people to recognize that a flexible income opportunity can potentially give them breathing room while they pursue education, support their families, or address other financial priorities.Her vision is centered on opportunity rather than obligation. Someone could work on a limited number of homes, generate enough income to cover significant expenses, step away to focus on school, and potentially return later.That flexibility is part of what Makenzie believes is missing from many traditional employment relationships.Navigating The Challenges Of Roofing And RestorationMakenzie is also candid about the challenges involved in entering the roofing industry. One of the first obstacles she personally encountered was a fear of heights.When she initially shadowed someone on a roofing project, she was asked whether she intended to get onto the roof. Without the appropriate footwear, her immediate thought was that she might fall.Instead of allowing that fear to stop her, she identified what she needed to become safer and more comfortable. She obtained proper roofing shoes and learned about the importance of maintaining traction, including changing out the bottoms of the pads when necessary.The experience became another example of the principle she frequently shares with others: discomfort can be part of learning.At the same time, Makenzie sees significant opportunities within the industry. She points to the potential for high income and flexible scheduling, particularly in sales and storm restoration.Her own experiences have reinforced her belief in that potential. She has seen how a relatively short period of focused door-knocking can generate multiple opportunities. For someone facing financial pressure, she believes that kind of earning potential can provide a sense of possibility and hope.Makenzie wants people to experience what it feels like to see a meaningful number in their bank account and then begin thinking about what that financial freedom could make possible.Bringing Education And Transparency To HomeownersEducation is central to Makenzie's approach to restoration.Her healthcare background influenced how she evaluates properties and communicates information. She approaches property assessments in a detailed, diagnostic manner, looking carefully at damage and helping clients understand what is taking place rather than simply presenting them with a conclusion.She believes the roofing industry has sometimes been misunderstood because homeowners are not always given enough information to understand the restoration process. Makenzie wants to change that dynamic.She believes homeowners should understand their scope of loss, know what money is coming in, and understand where that money is going. Her approach is to sit down with clients, explain the information in understandable terms, and essentially set the kitchen table so that everyone can see the full picture.That emphasis on education is also central to her work with contractors. Through IRC, she focuses on structured systems that can help companies operate more efficiently, protect profitability, and adapt to changing conditions within the insurance restoration landscape.As insurance carriers increasingly incorporate predictive underwriting, higher deductibles, and greater interest in impact-resistant roofing systems, Makenzie believes contractors need to think beyond individual transactions. They need systems capable of supporting sustainable operations and long-term business value.A Different Kind Of LeadershipMakenzie's leadership style is grounded in kindness, understanding, forgiveness, and integrity. She is unapologetically herself and believes respect should remain central to professional interactions.Her communication style reflects the values she developed through healthcare and other professional experiences. She believes respect can help establish productive relationships and maintain professionalism even during difficult conversations.For Makenzie, professionalism is not about creating distance from people. It is about treating them with dignity while maintaining appropriate boundaries and expectations.That philosophy extends to homeowners, contractors, colleagues, and sales professionals alike.She also remains deeply committed to women's empowerment and family. She recognizes that people often encounter difficult circumstances and believes there is value in having someone arrive at their door with a different kind of energy - someone willing to educate, listen, and offer a path forward.Looking Toward A More Adaptable FutureAs the insurance restoration and roofing industries continue to evolve, Makenzie Mullin is positioning her work around adaptability. Her focus through IRC is not simply on selling more roofs, but on helping businesses understand how technology, insurance models, customer expectations, and profitability intersect.Her academic background in chemistry and biology from the University of Missouri–Kansas City, along with her studies at Johnson County Community College and her experience as a Division I volleyball player at the University of Arizona, gave her a foundation built around discipline and continuous development.Today, those qualities inform her work as a consultant, roofing professional, educator, and entrepreneur.Makenzie's career represents a willingness to move beyond a traditional path and develop expertise in an industry where she initially faced unfamiliar challenges. Her story reflects her belief that discomfort can create opportunity, that education can replace confusion, and that integrity can remain a guiding principle even in highly competitive environments.Whether she is helping a contractor develop a stronger sales system, evaluating storm damage, educating a homeowner, or encouraging a young woman to step outside her comfort zone, Makenzie remains focused on the same underlying idea: people need opportunities that allow them to learn, earn, grow, and create greater possibilities for themselves and their families.For Makenzie, that is ultimately what meaningful professional success looks like - not simply what someone achieves, but how they treat people and what they help others believe is possible.Learn More about Makenzie Mullin:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Makenzie Mullin: Redefining Insurance Restoration Through Integrity News Provided By Influential Women September 23, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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