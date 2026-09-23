Jabian Consulting Celebrates 20 Years With $100,000 Investment In Local Communities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Firm marks milestone with targeted investment in nonprofit organizations across each of its five markets

- Chris Reinking, co-founder and principalATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jabian Consulting, a management consulting firm known for helping mid-market and enterprise organizations solve complex business challenges, is celebrating its 20th anniversary by committing $100,000 to five community organizations, with $20,000 going to one organization in each of Jabian's five markets: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Denver.Rather than simply selecting organizations to receive anniversary donations, Jabian employees identified nonprofits through existing volunteer relationships and board service and worked directly with their leaders to determine where $20,000 could make the greatest difference. In several cases, that meant funding something the organization had wanted but had not previously been able to build."For 20 years, we have never wanted to be the firm that writes a check and moves on,” said Chris Reinking, co-founder and principal at Jabian.“We wanted these investments to reflect how we have always approached our communities: build relationships, understand what is needed, and then find a way to make a meaningful difference. Each of our offices chose an organization that reflects our values and funded something tangible that can create impact well beyond our anniversary year."The five investments:.Atlanta: Covenant House Georgia provides shelter, housing, and support services for youth experiencing homelessness. Jabian's investment will transform an underutilized space into a dedicated workforce development center for skills-building, education, and career preparation..Charlotte: Common Wealth Charlotte helps working families build financial stability through financial education, one-on-one counseling, and zero-interest loans. Jabian's investment completes the organization's client and loan-reporting systems, applies AI to reduce repetitive administrative work, and strengthens data and reporting, giving the organization the operational footing to serve more families..Chicago: Big Shoulders Fund supports schools serving under-resourced communities. Jabian's investment funds interactive classroom displays, enabling live lessons, real-time assessment, and differentiated learning..Dallas-Fort Worth: Girls Inc. of Tarrant County provides programs designed to inspire young people to be strong, smart, and bold, including STEM-focused learning opportunities. Jabian's investment will support a community makerspace featuring flexible workstations, whiteboard walls, and prototyping tools that encourage problem-solving, collaboration, and design thinking..Denver: Breakthrough Alliance builds professional, entrepreneurial, and leadership skills for successful employment and reentry after incarceration. Jabian's investment fully funds five participants in the organization's Challenge program.Community involvement has been part of Jabian since the firm's founding in 2006 and was formalized in 2009 with the launch of Jabian Cares, its employee-led 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. The firm supports its communities in three ways: volunteer time, pro bono professional services, and financial support.The anniversary also comes as Jabian enters its next chapter as a firm. The firm has evolved its capabilities into clearly defined Service Areas designed around the increasingly complex challenges its clients face. Today, Jabian works with organizations across industries on initiatives spanning strategy, AI, operations, technology, and transformation.While the firm has evolved significantly over two decades, its underlying philosophy has remained consistent: build something that lasts.“Our business has changed over 20 years, as it should,” Reinking said.“But the principles behind it have not. We believe you can deliver exceptional results for clients, create meaningful careers for your people, and invest in the communities around you. Our 20th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate what we have built, but more importantly, to invest in what comes next.”About Jabian ConsultingJabian is a management consulting firm that provides value-focused solutions that make its clients more competitive and profitable when they want to expand, enhance, or evolve their business. Headquartered in Atlanta, with additional offices in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Denver, Jabian Consulting works closely with its communities and takes an active role through its 501(c)(3) foundation, Jabian Cares, providing financial assistance, volunteerism, and leadership.For more information about Jabian, visit .

Robert Amberg

Jabian Consulting

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Jabian Consulting Celebrates 20 Years With $100,000 Investment in Local Communities News Provided By Jabian Consulting September 23, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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