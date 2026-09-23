Cucamonga Service Station Offers Free“History Of Alta Loma” Book During Limited-Time Promotion

MENAFN - GetNews)"Cucamonga Service Station a local Route 66 landmark invites residents to discover a century of Alta Loma history while supporting historic preservation"Local Route 66 landmark invites Rancho Cucamonga residents to discover a century of Alta Loma history while supporting historic preservation

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - September 23, 2026 - The historic Cucamonga Service Station is inviting local residents to discover more about the community's past during a special promotion running September 24 through October 4, 2026.

During the promotion, visitors who make a donation of $10 or more to the Cucamonga Service Station will receive a complimentary hardcover copy of“The History of Alta Loma,” a $24.95 value, while supplies last.

The coffee table book chronicles a century of Alta Loma history, from 1880 through 1980, and features a collection of historic photographs and information documenting the people, places and events that helped shape the area.

For longtime residents, the book offers an opportunity to revisit a community that looked very different before the incorporation of Rancho Cucamonga in 1977. For newer residents, it provides an introduction to the agricultural, residential and commercial history behind many of the familiar names and places found throughout the community today.

An Invitation to Discover Local History

The promotion is designed not only to raise funds for the Cucamonga Service Station, but also to encourage residents to visit the historic Route 66 landmark and learn more about the history in their own backyard.

The Cucamonga Service Station has become an increasingly important destination for preserving and sharing the story of the local community and historic Route 66. Operated by volunteers, the Station relies on donations and community support to continue its preservation and educational efforts.

Visitors participating in the promotion are encouraged to spend some time exploring the Station, viewing its historic displays and learning about the role the site played during the development of the region and America's Mother Road.

Promotion Details

The “History of Alta Loma” promotion runs from Thursday, September 24 through Sunday, October 4, 2026, while supplies last.

Visitors who donate $10 or more will receive one complimentary hardcover copy of“The History of Alta Loma,” valued at $24.95.

Cucamonga Service Station 9670 Foothill BoulevardRancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Hours: Thursday through Sunday10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The offer is available in person at the Cucamonga Service Station during regular operating hours and is subject to book availability.

About the Cucamonga Service Station

Located on historic Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the Cucamonga Service Station is a restored roadside landmark dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of the Station, Route 66 and the surrounding community.

The Station is operated by volunteers, with donations and community support helping fund its ongoing preservation, operation and educational activities Cucamonga Service Station | Route 66 Inland Empire California | Museum