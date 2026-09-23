Boise Bug Bombers Brings Same-Week Pest Control To Treasure Valley Homes

MENAFN - GetNews) Boise Bug Bombers provides ISDA-licensed pest control for homes and properties across Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Eagle, with services covering ants, spiders, wasps, bed bugs, rodents, mosquitoes, and other common pests.

Boise, Idaho - 23 September, 2026 - Homeowners across the Treasure Valley have access to same-week pest control services through Boise Bug Bombers, a Boise-based pest control company serving residential properties throughout the area. The company handles common household insects and nuisance pests, with every appointment led by an Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA)-licensed applicator.

Boise Bug Bombers focuses on practical pest management based on the type of pest, where it is active, and the conditions around the property. Services are available across Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Eagle, with scheduling designed to accommodate homeowners looking for prompt treatment.

The company offers quarterly pest control programs covering common seasonal pests such as ants, spiders, wasps, earwigs, silverfish, boxelder bugs, sowbugs, and miller moths. The quarterly program includes four visits per year and free re-treatments between scheduled visits if pest activity returns.

For homeowners dealing with specific infestations, Boise Bug Bombers Pest Control also provides targeted services for ants, spiders, wasps, hornets, yellowjackets, bed bugs, rodents, moths, mosquitoes, gophers, and voles. Ant treatments focus on locating trails and colonies, while spider services address harborage areas, webs, and egg sacs.

Bed bug treatment is available with an inspection-first approach. Depending on the infestation, the company uses heat or chemical treatment and includes follow-up service to monitor the results. The company also provides same-week bed bug inspections across Boise, including downtown, the BSU corridor, the Bench, and Hyde Park.

Boise Bug Bombers is led by owner Hillard McMorris, an ISDA Professional Applicator. McMorris personally leads treatments alongside technicians Jordan Hollowell and Bradley Finley. The company states that it does not use subcontractors, allowing its own team to handle customer appointments.

The company also emphasizes the use of EPA-registered products and USDA-approved residuals where applicable. BoiseBugBombers reports a 5.0-star rating from 42 verified Google reviews and holds memberships with organizations including the National Pest Management Association, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Pest Management Association, and Environmental Care Association of Idaho.

Customers looking for Boise pest control can learn more about available services at boisebugbombers, including information on general pest control and bed bug treatment. The company can also be contacted at (208) 918-2597 for scheduling and service questions.

About Boise Bug Bombers

Boise Bug Bombers is a Boise-based pest control company serving the Treasure Valley. The company provides residential pest control for insects, rodents, bed bugs, mosquitoes, and other common pests. Services are led by an ISDA-licensed applicator and are available throughout Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, and surrounding communities.