Constantinou & Burkert Focuses Practice On Personal Injury And Accident Cases In North Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews) Attorney Matthew Burkert has narrowed his practice to personal injury, car accident, and workers' compensation cases, giving injured North Carolinians focused legal support as they navigate insurance claims and the recovery process.

Durham, NC - 23 September, 2026 - Constantinou & Burkert Accident Injury Lawyers is continuing its focus on representing individuals and families dealing with personal injuries, motor vehicle accidents, and workers' compensation matters throughout Durham and surrounding communities. Attorney Matthew Burkert has narrowed his law practice to these areas, allowing him to concentrate his experience and resources on clients facing the financial and personal challenges that can follow an injury.

The firm, formerly known as Constantinou Law Group, P.A., has maintained a commitment to personal service for many years. Its continued focus is on helping clients understand their legal rights and options following an accident or workplace injury. Rather than treating every case the same, the firm works directly with clients to understand the circumstances surrounding their injuries and the impact those injuries may have on their lives.

Focused Representation for Injury Claims

Personal injury cases can involve communication with insurance companies and other parties after someone has been injured because of another party's actions or negligence. Constantinou & Burkert Accident Injury Lawyers represents accident victims throughout North Carolina and handles claims involving a range of personal injury circumstances.

Motor vehicle accidents are another important part of the firm's practice. When an accident results in injuries and the injured party was not at fault, understanding the available legal options can be an important early step. The firm assists clients in evaluating their circumstances and pursuing compensation related to their injuries.

Workers' compensation is also a core area of practice. The firm works with insurance companies and the North Carolina Industrial Commission in matters involving employment-related injuries and benefits. Its attorneys help injured workers understand the process and the benefits that may be available under North Carolina law.

Serving Durham and Surrounding Communities

With more than 40 years of combined experience, the firm emphasizes specialized legal knowledge, case experience, and personalized client service. Clients work with dedicated legal professionals who take time to understand their individual situations and explain the legal process.

For individuals seeking Constantinou & Burkert Accident Injury Lawyers, information about the firm and its services is available at .

A full overview of the firm's practice areas is available at practice-areas/.

The firm also serves clients in Durham and nearby communities. Individuals looking for Durham personal injury lawyers can contact the office to discuss their circumstances and learn more about their legal options.

About Constantinou & Burkert Accident Injury Lawyers

Constantinou & Burkert Accident Injury Lawyers is a North Carolina law firm focused on personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, and workers' compensation matters. Formerly Constantinou Law Group, P.A., the firm continues its commitment to providing personal legal service to injured clients throughout Durham and surrounding areas. The office is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for individuals seeking assistance with an injury or accident matter.