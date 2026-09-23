Jeffrey Lamoureaux Highlights What Institutions Should Look For When Selecting An External Investigator

MENAFN - GetNews) Experienced Title IX and civil rights investigator says colleges and universities should evaluate neutrality, communication, relevant expertise, investigative approach, and realistic timelines when seeking outside support.

AUBURN, Ala. - September 23, 2026 - Colleges and universities sometimes need to look outside their own teams for investigative support. An institution may face a particularly complex complaint, experience staffing limitations, or seek an independent professional with experience in a specific area. According to Title IX and civil rights investigator Jeffrey Lamoureaux, choosing the right external investigator requires looking beyond a résumé or years of experience.

Lamoureaux is an investigator, hearing officer, Title IX advisor, and trainer who works with colleges, universities, and other organizations through CIXE Investigations. His investigative experience includes matters involving sex-based harassment, discrimination, dating and domestic violence, stalking, employee misconduct, pay equity, workplace violence, bullying, retaliation, whistleblower concerns, and other workplace and civil rights matters.

"Experience is important, but institutions should also be asking how that experience translates into the way someone actually conducts an investigation," Lamoureaux said. "How does the investigator prepare? How do they communicate? How do they decide what evidence is needed and who needs to be interviewed? Those questions tell you much more about what the working relationship is going to look like."

Neutrality Should Be Evident Throughout the Process

For Lamoureaux, neutrality is one of the most important qualities an institution should evaluate when selecting an outside investigator.

An investigator's role is not to confirm an institution's assumptions or produce a particular outcome. The responsibility is to gather relevant information, conduct appropriate interviews, evaluate evidence, and develop a thorough record while remaining impartial throughout the process.

That commitment should be visible in how questions are asked, how evidence is evaluated, and how information is presented in the final report.

"An institution should be able to trust that the investigator is going to follow the information wherever it leads," Lamoureaux said. "You cannot begin an investigation believing you already know how it ends. The process has to remain focused on gathering the facts and giving the relevant information appropriate consideration."

Relevant Experience Matters

Institutions should also consider whether an investigator's experience matches the type of complaint being investigated.

A professional may have extensive general investigative experience without having substantial experience with Title IX regulations, civil rights matters, institutional policies, or higher education procedures. Lamoureaux recommends asking specific questions about an investigator's background rather than simply asking how many years they have worked in the field.

Different matters can also present very different challenges. CIXE Investigations handles complaints ranging from sex-based harassment and discrimination to retaliation, workplace violence, pay equity, whistleblower concerns, theft, and general employee misconduct.

"One of the questions I would ask is whether the investigator has handled matters similar to the one the institution is dealing with," Lamoureaux said. "Understanding the subject matter helps you recognize what information may be important, what questions need to be asked, and where additional clarification may be necessary."

Communication Should Not Stop After the Investigator Is Hired

Another factor institutions should consider is how the investigator communicates throughout the engagement.

Lamoureaux says communication with the institutional client is a regular part of CIXE's investigative process. Institutions receive status updates and can ask questions as an investigation progresses, rather than waiting until the final report is delivered.

That communication does not mean allowing the institution to influence investigative decisions. Instead, it helps administrators understand where the matter stands and what to expect next.

"An external investigator still needs to maintain independence, but that doesn't require disappearing for weeks at a time," Lamoureaux said. "I want the institution to understand where we are in the process and whether there are issues affecting the timeline. Good communication helps everyone manage the process without interfering with the investigator's neutrality."

Ask How the Investigator Approaches Evidence and Interviews

Lamoureaux also recommends asking prospective investigators to explain what happens after they receive a complaint.

At CIXE, the process begins by identifying the type of complaint involved and determining which policies and procedures apply. The investigator then considers what evidence and information will be necessary and identifies the people who should be interviewed.

For Title IX matters, the complainant is generally interviewed first, followed by witnesses and the respondent in an order determined by the investigator. Relevant information from those interviews is incorporated into the investigative report, with additional review procedures followed when required under applicable Title IX regulations and institutional policies.

"Good interviews don't begin when you turn on a recorder or ask the first question," Lamoureaux said. "A lot of the important work happens beforehand. You need to understand what you're investigating, review the information you already have, identify what is missing, and think carefully about what each person may be able to contribute."

Reporting Should Reflect the Quality of the Investigation

The final report is another area institutions should evaluate when considering an external investigator.

A report should clearly organize relevant information and provide a useful record of the investigative work that was completed. Lamoureaux says CIXE places particular emphasis on asking necessary questions, gathering relevant information, and preparing detailed reports that allow the institution to understand what was learned during the investigation.

Institutions considering outside support can ask prospective investigators about their report-writing process, how they organize interview information, and what review procedures they follow before a report becomes final.

"The final report is where a great deal of the investigative work comes together," Lamoureaux said. "It should reflect the care that went into gathering the information rather than simply summarize that interviews took place."

Establish a Realistic Timeline From the Beginning

Timeliness also matters, particularly when investigations involve students or employees waiting for a resolution.

Lamoureaux says CIXE averages approximately 30 days to complete certain investigations, including matters involving sexual assault, dating or domestic violence, and stalking. Based on his experience, comparable investigations conducted internally or through other external providers can often take 60 days or longer.

He cautions, however, that institutions should not view speed as the only measure of an effective investigation. Witness availability, the volume of evidence, the complexity of the allegations, and institutional procedures can all affect completion time.

"The goal isn't to rush an investigation so you can say it was finished quickly," Lamoureaux said. "The goal is to have an organized process that keeps moving while still giving the evidence, interviews, and report the attention they require."

For institutions evaluating external investigators, Lamoureaux recommends discussing expectations before an engagement begins. Understanding the investigator's experience, approach to neutrality, communication practices, evidence collection process, reporting standards, and expected timeline can help institutions make a more informed decision.

"An institution isn't simply hiring someone to conduct interviews," Lamoureaux said. "You're trusting that person to manage an important process involving real people and potentially significant consequences. It makes sense to understand exactly how they intend to handle that responsibility."

About Jeffrey Lamoureaux

Jeffrey Lamoureaux is a Title IX and civil rights investigator, hearing officer, Title IX advisor, trainer, and consultant with CIXE Investigations. His work includes conducting investigations and providing hearing officer, advisory, and training services for colleges, universities, and organizations. CIXE's investigative work includes Title IX, civil rights, workplace, discrimination, retaliation, and employee misconduct matters.