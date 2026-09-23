Protecting Roots Blowers During Storage And Sea Transportation

Roots blowers are heavy precision rotating equipment, and improper handling during storage and sea freight often leads to hidden damage that only appears after site commissioning. Many buyers focus on performance testing before shipment but overlook anti-corrosion, moisture-proof, and anti-vibration protection during transit and long-term storage. Without proper preservation measures, rotors, bearings, gear assemblies and machined surfaces are vulnerable to rust, misalignment and mechanical impact, resulting in costly repairs and project delays.

Preparation before sea shipment forms the first line of protection. All exposed machined surfaces, including rotor shafts, flange faces and coupling ends, should be coated with heavy-duty anti-rust compound. Drain all residual water and moisture inside the blower casing. The inlet and discharge openings must be sealed tightly with waterproof, dust-proof covers to prevent salt fog, seawater mist and marine dust from entering the blower chamber. Loose accessories such as filters, silencers, and instruments need separate secure packaging to avoid collision. The whole unit shall be fixed firmly inside the wooden case or container with anti-slip and shock-absorbing supports to stop shifting during rough ocean transit.

Marine environments bring severe challenges. High humidity, salt spray, and large temperature fluctuations on cargo ships easily trigger electrochemical corrosion. Even short exposure to salt fog can form rust spots on bearings and gear teeth. Wooden packaging must use fumigated, moisture-proof timber. Desiccant bags should be placed inside the sealed blower body and packaging box to absorb trapped moisture. Vacuum or nitrogen filling is an optional upgrade for long overseas voyages or high-humidity shipping routes. Vibration from ship engines and wave impact may cause slight rotor displacement or fastener loosening, so regular pre-shipment torque inspection of bolts is essential.

For temporary or long-term storage after arrival, warehouse conditions need strict control. The storage space must be dry, well-ventilated, and free of corrosive gas. Blowers cannot be stored directly on the ground; place them on raised supports to avoid ground moisture penetration. Cover the unit with waterproof tarpaulins, but maintain small air circulation to prevent condensation. If the storage period exceeds three months, scheduled preservation checks are required. Operators should rotate the rotor manually at regular intervals to prevent bearing brinelling and grease solidification. Reapply anti-rust coating and replace expired desiccants as needed.

Before commissioning after storage and shipping, a complete inspection checklist must be followed. Remove all anti-rust grease and sealing covers carefully. Check shaft surfaces, gearbox interior and bearing housing for rust or water traces. Verify bolt tightness, rotor free rotation, and inspect all auxiliary components for damage. Any corrosion or deformation discovered before startup must be fully rectified. Proper protection throughout storage and sea transportation preserves blower integrity, reduces commissioning risks, and extends the equipment service life.

FAQs

Q1: What is the biggest threat to Roots blowers during sea transport?

A1: Salt fog corrosion, high humidity, temperature cycling, and continuous vibration are the main risks. Salt mist can corrode precision-machined parts, while vibration may loosen fasteners and affect rotor alignment.

Q2: How to seal blower openings for ocean shipment?

A2: Use rigid waterproof blind covers to fully seal inlet and discharge ports. Tape or plastic film alone is not reliable enough against salt spray and rough handling.

Q3: What preservation work is required for long-term storage?

A3: Keep the blower in a dry warehouse, place it off the floor, replenish desiccants, rotate the rotor manually periodically, and re-coat anti-rust compound on exposed metal surfaces.

Q4: Is manual rotor turning necessary during storage?

A4: Yes. Periodic manual rotation prevents permanent indentation on bearing raceways caused by static load and avoids lubricant caking on one side of the rolling elements.

Q5: What checks should be done before startup after sea transportation?

A5: Inspect for rust and water ingress, remove anti-rust materials, check bolt torque, confirm free rotor rotation, and examine accessories for shipping damage.

About Us

Shandong Jianyu Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer dedicated to the research, development, and production of industrial equipment including Roots blowers, centrifugal blowers, pneumatic conveying systems, and various environmental protection equipment. Located in Shandong, China, Jianyu Heavy Industry occupies a modern manufacturing base with advanced production lines, a professional R&D team, and a strong commitment to quality and innovation.