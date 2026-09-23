Shantou Sharemay Advances Brand Development With A Revolutionary Weekly Tracker Food Container

In the fast-paced world of meal prep and kitchen organization, consumers are looking for more than just a box-they want a system. Shantou Sharemay Plastic Mould Industry Co., Ltd., a specialist in high-performance manufacturing, is proud to introduce our latest innovation: the Sliding Weekly Date Tracker Series.

As a factory that has recently expanded to a new headquarters equipped with over 21 precision injection machines, we provide the scale and quality required for global distribution.

Patented "Sliding Date" Logic

The standout feature is the integrated sliding tracker on the lid's locking clip. Users can effortlessly mark the storage day from Sunday to Saturday (S-M-T-W-T-F-S), ensuring food freshness is never a guessing game.

Maximum Space Efficiency

Designed for high-density living, these containers are fully stackable. The secure nesting lid ensures stability in the fridge or on retail shelves, allowing for 40% better space utilization during shipping and storage.

Professional Manufacturing Standards

At Sharemay, we prioritize safety and durability:

Material: High-quality, BPA-free, food-grade materials, including Tritan

Temperature Resistant: Safe for refrigeration and designed for repeated, long-term use.

Customization: We specialize in IML (In-Mold Labeling) and high-fidelity printing, making us the preferred choice for licensed kids' brands and private labels.

About Us

Operating out of our state-of-the-art facility, we manage the entire lifecycle of your product-from 3D mold design to final export. Our 2026 execution plan focuses on delivering Bio-based Materials and high-efficiency production to meet the growing demand for sustainable kitchenware.

We adhere to strict 5S management protocols and international food-grade safety certifications, ensuring every unit meets your brand's reputation for excellence.

Partner With Us Today

Whether you are a wholesaler in the Philippines looking for "Ready Stock" solutions or a global brand seeking a reliable OEM partner for custom kids' bento sets, we are ready to scale with you.