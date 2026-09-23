Saudi UHPC Facade Production Line Integrates Planetary Mixers For Advanced Concrete Production

Saudi UHPC Facade Precast Plant Officially Operational with CO-NELE Planetary Mixing System

A professional UHPC curtain wall facade production project in Saudi Arabia has officially entered full production. After systematic on-site installation, calibration and commissioning, CO-NELE's after-sales engineering team successfully delivered a complete automated wet-mix UHPC production line, marking another key benchmark project of CO-NELE in the Middle East high-end precast construction industry.

Advanced Mixing Technology

The project adopts CO-NELE CMP750 and CMP2000 planetary concrete mixers as core mixing equipment, matched with supporting bucket elevator, pneumatic conveying and screw conveying systems. The integrated automated production system realizes closed-loop, dust-free and high-precision batching and mixing, fully adapting to the high-temperature continuous operation environment of Saudi construction factories.

Strict Quality Standards

UHPC facade panel manufacturing puts forward extremely strict requirements on mixing uniformity, fiber dispersion and slurry stability, which determines the appearance texture, structural strength and durability of finished building facades. CO-NELE CMP series planetary mixers feature 360° zero-dead-zone mixing through revolution and rotation composite movement, effectively solving common industry pain points such as steel fiber agglomeration, ultra-fine powder segregation and uneven slurry mixing.

The dual-mixer collocation of CMP750 and CMP2000 Planetary concrete mixer flexibly meets the dual production demands of small-batch trial production and large-scale mass production, perfectly fitting the customized production of high-end personalized UHPC curtain wall components in Saudi landmark buildings. Relying on stable mixing performance, the equipment greatly improves the yield and batch consistency of UHPC facade products.

Client High Evaluation

Mixing uniformity is the core standard of UHPC facade production. CO-NELE CMP planetary mixers completely meet our ultra-high production requirements. The equipment runs stably under local high-temperature working conditions with excellent fiber dispersion effect and stable slurry quality. Meanwhile, CO-NELE's professional overseas after-sales service and technical optimization support are impressive, making it our reliable long-term UHPC production partner.

During the project implementation, CO-NELE's senior after-sales engineers completed full-process on-site services including equipment assembly, electrical debugging, local raw material formula optimization and operator technical training. Targeting the characteristics of Saudi local raw materials and construction environment, the team optimized UHPC mixing parameters to ensure the production line reaches full design capacity at one time.

This project actively responds to the construction trend of Saudi Vision 2030, boosting the upgrading of local high-end precast and architectural facade manufacturing. As a professional global supplier of UHPC mixing equipment and turnkey production line solutions, CO-NELE will continue to provide high-stability, high-uniformity planetary mixing systems and full-lifecycle technical services for Middle East UHPC, precast concrete and special building material projects.

About Us

Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.