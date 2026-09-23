K-38 Consulting Expands Industry-Specific Outsourced CFO Services For Startups And Midsize Businesses Across The US

MENAFN - GetNews) Raleigh-based firm brings dedicated CFO and controller support to SaaS, healthcare, biotech, law, construction, real estate, CPG and ecommerce companies nationwide.

RALEIGH, N.C. - September 23, 2026 - K-38 Consulting, a Raleigh-based provider of strategic finance and accounting support, today announced the expansion of its industry-specific CFO programs for startups and midsize businesses across the United States. The firm now offers dedicated financial leadership tracks for eight industries, giving founders and executive teams access to experienced CFOs and controllers who understand the financial realities of their sector, without the cost of a full-time executive hire.

The expansion reflects a growing shift in how young and mid-market companies approach finance. Many businesses reach a stage where bookkeeping alone is no longer enough, yet hiring a full-time Chief Financial Officer is out of reach or premature. K-38 Consulting fills that gap with financial consulting services built around strategy, forecasting, tax optimization and clean monthly reporting, so leadership teams can make decisions based on reliable numbers.

A Team Approach to Financial Leadership

Unlike solo freelance arrangements, K-38 Consulting's model pairs each client with a complete finance team, typically including both a controller and a CFO. The controller focuses on accuracy, compliance and the monthly close, while the CFO concentrates on the bigger picture: cash flow planning, budgeting, investor readiness, profitability and long-term growth.

This structure allows companies to access the same caliber of financial oversight that larger organizations rely on, scaled to their current size and budget. As a business grows, the level of support can grow with it.

"Most founders don't come to us because they love spreadsheets. They come to us because they need answers they can trust," said Dallas Alford IV, CPA, Founder of K-38 Consulting. "Our job is to act as an extension of the executive team. We want every client to understand exactly where their cash is going, what their numbers are telling them, and what decisions will move the business forward."

Why Industry Specialization Matters

Every industry carries its own financial pressures. A SaaS company lives and dies by recurring revenue, churn and customer acquisition cost. A construction firm must manage job costing, work-in-progress schedules and bonding capacity. A medical practice depends on a healthy revenue cycle and careful management of reimbursements. A general approach to finance often misses these details.

K-38 Consulting's expanded programs are designed around those differences. The firm's industry tracks now include:



SaaS startups: subscription metrics, revenue recognition, burn rate management and investor reporting.

Healthcare organizations: revenue cycle improvement, practice profitability and cash flow planning, delivered through the firm's healthcare CFO services.

Biotech startups: runway planning, grant and funding management, and financial strategy between capital raises.

Law firms: trust accounting oversight, partner compensation planning and monthly financial reporting.

Construction companies: job costing, cash flow management, financial forecasting and bonding readiness.

Real estate businesses: investment analysis, property-level reporting and tax-efficient growth strategies.

CPG brands: margin management, inventory planning and forecasting for rapid scale. Ecommerce and DTC brands: unit economics, channel profitability and cash planning around inventory cycles.

By tailoring its work to each sector, K-38 Consulting helps clients move past generic financial advice and focus on the metrics that actually determine success in their market.

Outsourced CFO Support Without the Full-Time Cost

At the center of the expansion are the firm's core outsourced CFO services, which give businesses senior financial leadership on a flexible basis. Services include budgeting and forecasting, cash flow management, financial modeling, fundraising support, KPI development and high-level strategic planning.

For startups, this support often arrives at a critical moment, such as preparing for a funding round, building a financial model for investors, or establishing the reporting discipline that institutional investors expect. For midsize businesses, the focus frequently shifts to profitability, operational efficiency and planning for the next stage of growth.

"There's a point in almost every company's life where the founder is making six-figure decisions based on gut feel," said Alford. "That's the moment a strong finance function pays for itself. When leadership can see a reliable forecast and understand the tradeoffs, they make better, faster decisions."

Technology-Driven Accounting

K-38 Consulting also places a strong emphasis on accounting automation. According to the firm, many businesses lose roughly 10 to 15 hours every month to manual accounting processes such as data entry, bill payment, expense tracking and reconciliations. The firm addresses this by implementing modern tools that streamline the accounting cycle and free internal teams to focus on running the business.

The firm works with a wide range of established finance and operations platforms, including QuickBooks, NetSuite, TriNet, Avalara, Expensify and ChartHop, among others. Clients also benefit from web-based forecasting tools that give leadership a clearer, real-time view of performance.

Tax Optimization as Part of the Financial Strategy

Beyond day-to-day finance, K-38 Consulting helps clients reduce tax liabilities through customized strategies. The firm offers R&D tax credit services for companies that invest in research and development in the US, a credit that, according to the firm, can reach $250,000 or more for qualifying businesses in industries such as technology, ecommerce, biotech and hardware.

For commercial property owners, the firm provides cost segregation services, which can accelerate depreciation and lower taxes owed. The resulting cash flow is often reinvested directly into the business.

Integrating tax planning with ongoing CFO work means these opportunities are identified as part of the broader financial strategy rather than discovered late in the year.

National Reach With a Local Understanding

While headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, K-38 Consulting supports businesses across the country. The firm serves clients in markets including Raleigh and Charlotte, NC; Atlanta, GA; Tampa and Miami, FL; Austin, TX; New York City; San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles, CA; and Chicago, IL.

Its cloud-based approach allows the team to deliver the same level of service regardless of location, with regular check-ins, monthly reporting and on-demand access to financial guidance.

How Businesses Can Get Started

Companies interested in the expanded services can book a free 30-minute strategy call with Dallas Alford IV, CPA. During the session, business owners can discuss their current financial challenges, growth goals and whether an outsourced CFO or controller engagement is the right fit.

"We treat our clients' businesses as if they were our own," Alford added. "Whether you're a biotech startup preparing to raise capital or a construction company trying to protect your margins, you deserve a finance partner who knows your industry and is invested in your long-term success."

Key Facts at a Glance



Company: K-38 Consulting

Founder: Dallas Alford IV, CPA

Headquarters: Raleigh, North Carolina

Core services: Outsourced CFO services, fractional CFO services, startup CFO services, controller services, accounting automation, R&D tax credit services and cost segregation services Industries served: SaaS, healthcare, biotech, law firms, construction, real estate, CPG and ecommerce



About K-38 Consulting

K-38 Consulting is a Raleigh, North Carolina based firm providing outsourced CFO services, fractional CFO services, controller services and tax optimization strategies to startups and midsize businesses across the United States. Led by founder Dallas Alford IV, CPA, the firm pairs clients with experienced finance teams that deliver strategic guidance, accurate financial reporting, cash flow management and forecasting. K-38 Consulting serves companies in the SaaS, healthcare, biotech, legal, construction, real estate, CPG and ecommerce industries, helping them build strong financial foundations and scale with confidence.

Learn more at k38consulting.